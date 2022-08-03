The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

The USDA Farm Service Agency recently announced appointees who will serve on the West Virginia USDA Farm Service Agency State Committee, including Raleigh County native, Richard “Rick” Snuffer II.

Snuffer is a lifelong resident of Raleigh County graduating from Trap Hill High School in 1973. He attended West Virginia University where he graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s of science in animal science. After graduation, he taught vocational agriculture for two years in Fayette County, teaching landscaping and horticulture. He was elected and has served on the Raleigh County Board of Education for 16 years, serving 10 years as president. He is past president of the West Virginia School Board Association and still serves on the board of directors. He is also the past president of the Beckley Raleigh Co Convention Center, board of director for Theater West Virginia and founding member of the Raleigh County Farm Bureau.

