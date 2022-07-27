The USDA Farm Service Agency recently announced appointees who will serve on the West Virginia USDA Farm Service Agency State Committee, including Raleigh County native, Richard “Rick” Snuffer II.
Snuffer is a lifelong resident of Raleigh County graduating from Trap Hill High School in 1973. He attended West Virginia University where he graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor’s of science in animal science. After graduation, he taught vocational agriculture for two years in Fayette County, teaching landscaping and horticulture. He was elected and has served on the Raleigh County Board of Education for 16 years, serving 10 years as president. He is past president of the West Virginia School Board Association and still serves on the board of directors. He is also the past president of the Beckley Raleigh Co Convention Center, board of director for Theater West Virginia and founding member of the Raleigh County Farm Bureau.
Snuffer worked for the West Virginia Farm Service Agency for 38 years, retiring as the state executive director in 2017. He is managing partner of Snuffer Farm LLC, a state awarded cattle farm enterprise that has been in his family for over 130 years. The farm was West Virginia Conservation Farm of the year in 1982 and his family was recognized as the first Farm Heritage Family by the West Virginia State Fair. Snuffer was appointed to the WVU Davis College of Agriculture and Design Visiting Committee in 2016 and still serves today. He was inducted into the West Virginia Agriculture Hall of Fame in 2018 for his contribution to the state’s agriculture industry. Rick and his wife, Peggy, live on the family farm at Surveyor and are blessed with six children and twelve grandchildren.
AS chairperson for the Farm Service Agency State Committee, Snuffer’s job is to advocate for farmers across the state.
“FSA supports West Virginia’s next generation of farmers and ranchers through a variety of programs and services, from farm loans to non-insurable crop insurance, and conservation programs to disaster assistance, that help them offset the risks they face season-to-season as they deal with weather, markets, and increasing costs that are beyond of their control,” Snuffer said in a news release.
Snuffer joins four members of the West Virginia FSA State Committee including Mike Comer, Lauren Perkins, George Mickey and Burke Friend.
Members of the Farm Service Agency State Committee are appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack and are responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving program delivery appeals from the agriculture community, maintaining cooperative relations with industry stakeholders, keeping producers informed about FSA programs and operating in a manner consistent with USDA equal opportunity and civil rights policies.
The Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers, foresters, and agricultural partners through the effective, efficient, and equitable delivery of federal agricultural programs. The Agency offers producers a safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. Additionally, through conservation programs, FSA continues to preserve and protect natural resources and provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including targeted loan funds for beginning, underserved, women and military veterans involved in production agriculture.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.