ELEANOR — The West Virginia National Guard will host a Military Retiree Appreciation Day from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. on April 2 at the Eleanor Armory, located at 111 Army Navy Drive in Eleanor.
The event will be hosted in conjunction with the West Virginia Military Retiree Council, and will mark the first event sponsored by a National Guard command and its retiree council, according to a news release.
The focus of the day will be to show appreciation for and provide information and services to U.S. military retirees, their immediate families and surviving spouses. Various veteran and service-related businesses, organizations and associations will be in attendance and will provide a broad range of services to retirees and their families. West Virginia Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Bill Crane, will serve as the host for the Retiree Day, and a free lunch will be provided for all in attendance.
Military retirees can expect to have access to the following services as a part of the event:
ID cards
Health screenings and vaccinations
Pay and military benefits assistance to include Tricare
Veterans Assistance through the Dept. of Veterans Affairs and West Virginia Department of Veterans Assistance
Family support for military retirees
Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve
Transition advisors
Space A travel and MWR
Static displays
Exhibits from military and veterans organizations & more
“West Virginia boasts one of the highest populations of veterans in the nation and we owe it to each and every one of them to ensure that they are taken care of and included as a part of our One Guard family,” Crane said in the news release. “This event will be a great starting point to ensure that we create a venue for military retiree and family assistance and build camaraderie with our military brothers and sisters. I really look forward to this year’s Retiree Appreciation Day.”
This event is for all retirees, their families and surviving spouses, regardless of service branch, to include gray area retirees. Military retirees interested in participating are asked to pre-register online at https://einvitations.afit.edu/inv/ a imcfm?i=632004&k= 046240097B53. Registration will also take place the day of the event.
