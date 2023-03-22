The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy-South, located in Montgomery, West Virginia, graduated 48 cadets as a part of Class 2-2022 South, at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, West Virginia, on March 10.

Since its inception in 1993, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy has graduated 5,362 cadets with 2,261 earning their high school diploma in the process.

