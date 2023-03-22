ALL PHOTOS: The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy-South, located in Montgomery, West Virginia, graduates 48 cadets as a part of Class 2-2022 South, at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, West Virginia, on March 10. Three of the graduates who were recognized with individual awards are from Putnam County.
Photos by Edwin L. Wriston | WV National Guard
Edwin L. Wriston | WV National Guard
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy-South, located in Montgomery, West Virginia, graduated 48 cadets as a part of Class 2-2022 South, at the Fayette County Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Building in Fayetteville, West Virginia, on March 10.
Since its inception in 1993, the Mountaineer Challenge Academy has graduated 5,362 cadets with 2,261 earning their high school diploma in the process.
Command Sgt. Maj. James “Dusty” Jones, Senior Enlisted Leader, served as the senior military representative for the West Virginia National Guard during the graduation ceremony.
“We simply could not be prouder of each of you as you graduate here today, and the strength of character and discipline you have all displayed,” Jones told the cadets. “Throughout your lives, you have and will face many obstacles that at first may seem insurmountable. The MCA probably felt that way to you when you started. But today, you leave us ready to excel and persevere, and the skills you have learned here will serve you well. The definition we use and teach for personal discipline is, ‘doing the right thing regardless of if anyone is watching.’ Having personal discipline and knowing what the right thing is and continuing to do it no matter how hard or inconvenient it is will carry you a long way in life.”
Jones continued by charging each cadet to, “Take the personal discipline you have gained here at MCA and use it to forge a path forward towards a life full of personal success. Move forward and accomplish all the goals and missions you have and will set for yourself. We know you can do it!”
Class 2-2022 South has 41 cadets, or 85%, graduating the program with a high school diploma. Of those graduating, 65% (31 cadets) plan to join the workforce; 10% (5 cadets) plan to join the military; 10% (5 cadets) plan to attend a vocational/technical program; and 13% (6 cadets) plan to go onto a four-year college program. Two percent of the class (1 cadet) plans to participate in the Mountaineer Job ChalleNGe Program after graduation.
Class 2-2022 South represents 21 different counties throughout the Mountain State, with Kanawha County having the highest enrollment for the course with nine cadets.
Throughout the 22-week program, cadets provided more than 3,471 hours of community service through 34 different projects, a recognized value of more than $103,962.44.
The mission of the Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy is to train and mentor selected at-risk youth to become contributing members of society using the Eight Core Components in a quasi-military environment during a 22-week residential and one-year post-residential follow-up program. It is a free volunteer program for West Virginia youth ages 16 to 18 years old who are educationally at-risk.
Award winners from the program are as follows:
Robert C. Byrd Distinguished Cadet Award
Cadet Jason McFee
Kimberly, Fayette County
Son of Ryan and Jenny McFee of Kimberly
Adjutant General’s Award For Academic Excellence
Cadet John Smelcer
Lewisburg, Greenbrier County
Son of Lena LeMaster of Lewisburg
Leadership Award
Cadet Dustin Garrett
Hurricane, Putnam County
Son of David and Bobbi Oliver of Hurricane
Citizenship Award
Cadet Airean Dawson
Inwood, Berkeley County
Son of Willie and Elizabeth Dawson of Inwood
Academic Challenge Award
Cadet Jonathan Grove
Kearneysville, Jefferson County
Son of Laurel and Jason Harding of Kearneysville
Most Improved Cadet Award
Cadet Brooke Wilson
Mount Carbon, Fayette County
Daughter of Tommy and Melissa Johnson of Mount Carbon
