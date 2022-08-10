HUNTINGTON — David Morris was 17 years old when he started producing music in West Virginia University’s Boreman South Residence Hall.
The musician, who started his career selling mix tapes under the name D-Why, now has over half a million videos on TikTok using his song “Carrying Your Love,” a remix of the original song “Carrying Your Love with Me” by George Strait.
A clip of the remixed song is spreading on TikTok — a social media platform where users can make and share short videos — as people create videos featuring their pets or loved ones over the lyrics, “I’m carrying your love with me.” People have adapted the video trend in many ways, with the song now having over 793,000 uses on TikTok.
Morris had been watching other songs “blow up” for months on the app and was excited that this time it was one of his songs.
Morris, who grew up in Charleston, said he listened to everything as a kid.
“My mom played country music in the car. My dad played folk and classic rock in the car. And my older brother played rap music. I kind of got my start back in the WVU days doing more rap stuff. And then it’s kind of been a transition into getting back to my roots, getting back to those West Virginia roots, telling my story,” Morris said.
Growing up, hearing the lyrics “West Virginia to Tennessee” was what sparked Morris’ passion. He says his remix of Strait’s song was made out of the love and respect he has for the original and its artist.
“It’s amazing to have the support of the original songwriters and know that a new audience is being introduced to George’s music … People don’t comprehend the respect that I have for that man and for his career and for what he’s done for me as a kid from West Virginia. It’s just such a cool thing,” Morris said.
Morris described his childhood as the “all-American upbringing.” He said most people think of Charleston as the capital city, when to him it is just a small town.
He and his friends realized as they grew older, no matter how much they loved the area, they would have to move and explore to find themselves. It was when Morris started at WVU that he was able to start branching out in his music career.
“That’s kind of where I started this process of making music and garnering a fan base and learning what it is to be onstage and things like that. Morgantown was kind of like the stomping grounds for a while for that. But also, it was like ground zero for my career. I guess it was like in the beta stages, if you will, of just testing the waters with the music,” he said.
When it comes to music inspiration, Morris uses his West Virginia roots. When he originally left West Virginia, he had reached a point where he was feeling uninspired, but after traveling and making music in new places, he felt something was missing. He soon realized he had been running away from the place that helped him develop his passion for music.
People relate to his music when he is telling his story, Morris said.
“I just kind of used West Virginia as the foundation for my career. And I’m just so proud to be from there,” Morris said.
From a small mic in his college dorm room to a real studio in Pittsburgh, Morris learned and experimented with music every step along the way. After college he moved to New York City, then to Los Angeles, California. Now, most of his time is spent in the heart of country music, Nashville, Tennessee.
Even though his career began with rap music, Morris always knew he wanted country to play a large role in his sound.
“It’s like, if the song is a rap song, it’s gonna be country themed,” he said. “And it’s going to be about stuff that I grew up around and that I’ve experienced, and then if it’s maybe more of a country song, then we’re still going to have some of those hip-hop elements in there to kind of bridge the gap … and for me to show the world who I am as a person.
“You know, just this juxtaposition of liking country music and liking rap music and growing up and country, West Virginia, but in the capital city and things of that nature.”
Not only is West Virginia under-represented in pop culture, he said, but many people he has met also don’t even know it is a state. Hearing it represented on mainstream radio in Strait’s lyrics was what inspired Morris to start his career with a representation for the state he calls home. Not only does he try to include the state in his lyrics, but he also tries to film all his music videos in the state.
Morris’ most recent release is an EP (extended play) that features six songs and two bonus tracks called “Hometown Heartbreak,” and the sixth song is his most popular, “Carrying Your Love.” There are some happier songs and sad songs, he said, since the theme is love and heartbreak. He is leading into an LP (long play) later this year but wanted to have “Hometown Heartbreak” as a way to start the summer. He also has been practicing for his upcoming tour, to “take this show on the road.”
Morris has grown his music career with the help of social media — Instagram, Facebook and TikTok especially — which have given him the opportunity to share his music on a larger scale. Social media gives anyone trying to promote their work an opportunity to find their fan base. However, with fans come haters. Morris has seen plenty of negative comments, especially since the release of “Carrying Your Love.”
The way he sees it, the negative comments can be split into three categories: 50% of people genuinely do not like the song and are commenting to say that; 25% have heard the song and maybe do not care that much but want to involve themselves in the comments with everyone else. Then the last 25% just do not like the genre of country music and will take out their dislike on his music, Morris said.
“Maybe it’s just the type of person I am where I just genuinely don’t care. Or maybe it’s a mix of that. And the fact of, like, these people who are actually commenting are actually helping my song, right? Because TikTok, Instagram are all algorithmic, based on engagement, like who’s watching, who’s commenting, who’s sharing. And so for this song, it’s been so kind of controversial, in a sense, where if you don’t like it, you’re still sharing it with people telling your friends how much you don’t like it; you’re still commenting telling me how much you don’t like it. And then you’re still watching it because it has to play while you comment. So it’s like they’re doing just as good of a job of promoting the song as my fans are,” Morris said.
