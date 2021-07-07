CHARLESTON — Twenty-five high school seniors who graduated this year — including from the Putnam County area — have been selected as West Virginia’s second cohort of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars.
These students will receive the state’s newest and most prestigious scholarship of up to $10,000 per year — or $40,000 total — for their college education as they prepare to pursue rewarding careers as West Virginia teachers.
The local 2021 Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars beginning their studies in West Virginia this fall are:
- Abigail Fowler from Hurricane High School is attending West Virginia Wesleyan College to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Chloe Harper from Teays Valley Christian School is attending West Virginia Wesleyan College to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Lauren McClung from Nitro High School is attending West Virginia University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
- Elizabeth McCormick from Buffalo Putnam High School is attending West Virginia State University to pursue a degree in science.
- Nikki Spradling from Poca High School is attending West Liberty University to pursue a degree in elementary education.
“I’m incredibly proud of these young scholars, and I can’t wait to see what they accomplish over the next four years and beyond,” Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s chancellor for Higher Education, said in a news release. “We worked with the Legislature and Governor Justice two years ago to create a preeminent scholarship that would produce new generations of strong, committed teachers for years to come in the Mountain State. With two cohorts of scholars now pursuing their teaching careers right here at home, we’re well on our way to reaching that goal.”
“I am pleased to congratulate our newest class of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars. Their interest in and commitment to education is commendable, and I know this scholarship is paving the way to build capacity among our teacher ranks,” said West Virginia Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “The challenges we face in filling content areas such as math, science and special education are very real. Programs such as this will assist us to meet the demand with a highly qualified corps of new teachers.”
The Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholarship Program is designed to help West Virginia address ongoing teacher shortages in the fields of math, science, special education and elementary education.
Recipients commit to teaching in one of these high-demand fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation.
To give students the greatest chance at success, each is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor, who provides guidance throughout their college careers.
A virtual celebration of the scholars will be held on Wednesday, July 28, on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/HEPCMedia Center/.
For rising high school seniors who want to become a teacher in West Virginia, applications open on July 15 for the 2022 cohort. Visit underwoodsmith.org for more information.
The Underwood-Smith award is stackable with other forms of financial aid, including the West Virginia Promise Scholarship.