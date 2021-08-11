CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Library Commission and the West Virginia Center for the Book have announced the One Book One West Virginia selection for 2021: “Patron Saint of Ugly” by Marie Manilla.
“Patron Saint of Ugly” follows Garnet Ferrari as she tries to prove to the hordes of pilgrims visiting her home for cures and the Vatican that she is not Saint Garnet.
One Book One West Virginia allows readers across the state to read the same book and take part in detailed group conversations about its unfolding storyline. This literary project helps support the Appalachian Heritage Writer-In-Residence Project developed by Shepherd University. West Virginia readers are urged to join book discussion groups and attend related events, such as meeting the author, character portrayals, movies and workshops.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.