West Virginia Power President Chuck Domino took in the top of the first inning before heading up to grab a seat in an overlook by the private boxes at Appalachian Power Park.
“This is the first time I’ve ever seen anyone walk through these gates,” Domino observed as the homestanding West Virginia Power came up to hit for the first time.
Few could blame him for taking it all in for a second before returning to the tasks that come with a ballpark hosting fans for the first time in two seasons.
Beyond that, Friday’s exhibition contest between the Power and the Black Sox — a traveling team that competes against professional squads across the country — represented the culmination of a whirlwind two months since Domino took the job with the Power in late March.
“We got a lot accomplished in two months,” he said. “It just flew by. I’m going most days 7 [a.m.] to 7 [p.m.] — it feels like it’s a race against time. Every night I go to bed and I’m exhausted, but I know it was a productive day and I can’t wait to get up the next day and get things off my list.
“I think everybody here feels that way. It’s nice not having to say to people, ‘Get here, make sure you’re here at a certain time.’ Everybody is getting here before the report time and everyone is staying past the report time.”
While Friday’s exhibition game was a nice introduction to the Power’s new venture into the independent Atlantic League for the fans in attendance — estimated at 1,000 — there are certainly still some bugs to work out. The scoreboard wasn’t functioning on Friday, leaving fans largely in the dark in terms of the score, count and even inning.
Domino said that is part of what Friday’s game and the two subsequent exhibition contests planned for the weekend are about. The Power and Black Sox will square off again at 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 5:05 p.m. Sunday.
“You’re forced to get to this first finish line, to get these three games in and now, next week, the things we had to do to get ready for this have already been done and now we can fine-tune things for next week,” Domino said, pointing to the team’s regular-season opener on May 28 against the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.
Domino, who is in his 39th year of working in the front office at the minor-league level, has only been in Charleston a short time. But already he’s seen enough to impress him and makes no bones about his goals for the season and beyond.
“I want to make this the best operation in minor league baseball, period,” Domino said. “Not just in the Atlantic League, not just in ‘A’ ball, not just in towns of a certain size, I want it to be the best.
“I want it to be the cleanest stadium. I want it to be the most fun stadium. I want the people of Charleston to talk about it to their friends. I want it to be a real source of pride.”
On Friday, former Hurricane and South Charleston High School standout and ex-Marshall player Arik Sikula started on the mound for the Power. On Saturday, the Power’s Aaron Blair, also a former Marshall player, will start for the Black Sox against West Virginia in an effort to get some innings in before the season starts.
That drummed up some local interest. and attempts to do so will go on throughout the summer with 20 fireworks nights among a plethora of promotions which can be found on the team’s official website.
For Domino, it’s about showing fans that things have changed for the better and not just telling them, and that could manifest from the biggest of announcements to the tiniest of details.
“I’m really feeling good about this season, the promotions are as solid as you can get for two months,” Domino said. “The ballpark is getting there, we painted all of the columns going down [the concourse]. A lot of little things we’ve done that people may not realize we did it but they’ll realize something is different.”
In a sense, minor league baseball of any sort being played at the ballpark on Friday was an accomplishment, but that’s not how Domino is choosing to see it. And though the sights and sounds of Friday night were certainly satisfying, his hope is that the fans are in for the long haul.
His vow is to pay off their patience.
“There’s a deep sense of satisfaction — I wouldn’t call it accomplishment yet,” Domino said. “We’re lucky here where the expectations aren’t real high. [The fans] know we had a short ramp-up, they know we had to get over COVID, they know that we’re transitioning from old ownership to new ownership, so I think people are going to be patient with us.
“But I think we’re going to ramp up rather quickly and we’re going to hit our stride, and these exhibition games will help us hit that stride pretty quickly.”