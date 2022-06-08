HUNTINGTON — West Virginia’s first Peach Cobbler Factory franchise had its soft opening last week in Huntington.
“Today is the big day,” said franchise owner Arvin Thompson. “We have been super busy all day long.”
A line of customers stretched outside the door at 585 5th St. W. in Huntington.
“I have been waiting for this place to open since I heard it was coming several months ago,” said Sue Burton, of Huntington. “It’s even better than I thought it would be.”
The Peach Cobbler Factory was founded in Nashville in 2013 by Tamira Edgerton and Juan Edgerton. The company offers a family-style dessert shop with old-fashioned cobbler, cinnamon rolls and banana pudding.
“We have 12 flavors of cobbler, five flavors of banana pudding and three types of cinnamon rolls,” Thompson said. “We also have sweet peachy tea and cold brew ice coffee.”
Thompson, a Huntington businessman, said with the help of his son Brock they were able to open on schedule and knew it would be a great addition to the Tri-State.
“Right now, the Huntington location is the only one in the country that has a drive-thru window,” Thompson said. “In a few weeks, we will be up to full speed and able to offer catering and mobile delivery.”
Peach Cobbler Factory has secured agreements to develop 125 new locations in 15 states in the past nine months, according to restaurantnews.com. The Huntington location will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. You can call them at 681-888-5817. For more information, find them on Facebook and Instagram or visit online at peachcobblerfactory.com.
Fred Pace is the business reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Send your business news and photos to fpace@hdmediallc.com. You can also call 304-526-2729. Follow him at Facebook.com/FredPaceHD and via Twitter @FredPaceHD.
Fred has been in the newspaper industry for 30+ years. He continues to be excited to bring readers news that only comes thru local journalism.
“Being able to share the passion felt by entrepreneurs in our community with readers is exciting,” he said.
