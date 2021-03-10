HUNTINGTON — West Virginia was one of four states that saw both its college undergraduate and graduate enrollment increase in the past year.
While the state is seeing an increase in enrollment, Marshall University officials said it has been a give and take in adjusting while trying to navigate the new waters of the pandemic. They said COVID-19 could have effects that will linger in programs for several years, but it is too early to tell what those might be.
Last year, growth in undergraduate credential earns stopped for the first time in eight years since the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center started tracking the data, The Associated Press reported last month, but the 2020-21 fall enrollment showed a 2.9% increase in graduate enrollment across the country. Online schools saw a 9.7% increase in graduate students.
In November, West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission released fall 2020 enrollment data for the state’s public four-year colleges and universities, which said amid the COVID-19 pandemic, enrollment declines were moderate at most campuses with a drop of 2.8% from fall 2019 to fall 2020, but 111 more students had enrolled in the state’s graduate programs.
While some Marshall University officials said applications to the university’s graduate programs have slowed, they haven’t had issues filling classes.
Denise Landry, chair of the School of Nursing at Marshall University, said the school had seen a decline in applications for graduate school, which have been attributed to a couple of things: financial hardship caused by COVID-19 and lack of child care caused by school closures.
“The other part is a lot of our working nurses are working overtime because of COVID and don’t feel like they can put more on their plate,” she said. “It’s impacted our students and our (undergraduate) program, too, for the same reasons.”
Several people in the program have taken a leave of absence because of hardships caused by COVID-19.
While the master’s program has seen a decline in admission as a result, the undergrad program has not.
The Associated Press reported in November that public health programs across the United States have seen a surge in enrollment despite the pandemic.
There was a 20% increase in applications to master’s in public health programs for the 2020-21 academic year, to nearly 40,000, according to the Association of Schools and Programs of Public Health, the AP wrote.
While concerns brought by COVID-19 might have turned some off, many others shifted their focus to public health because of it, Landry said.
“I think there are a few that are probably going, ‘Oh, this is not for me,’ but I don’t know that that’s an overriding concern,” she said. “Mostly I think what it is in terms of the pre-licensure program, parents may be struggling and can’t take on the cost of a higher education.”
Teresa Eagle, dean of the Graduate School of Education and Professional Development at Marshall, said the pandemic has created opportunity for her undergrad students, but the post-grads are overwhelmed.
Her undergrad students have dived headfirst into the job market because of the lack of teachers within the state. Several students in their final few semesters have already started substitute teaching.
“One of the other things we have been struggling to do is provide substitutes,” she said. “But this allows our almost-certified students to get more experience, more pocket money and gives them as much time as they can in front of students.”
However, after seeing an uptick in enrollment last summer, interest in their graduate programs has slowed down, she said.
“People in the school system are overwhelmed taking care of their job in teaching,” she said. “I suspect we will have more that come back to us. Our numbers don’t look bad as far as enrollment numbers.”
Eagle said she thinks COVID-19 could adjust what programs they offer in the future. While they already offer education in instructional technology, she said she wouldn’t be surprised if interest goes down because teachers are overwhelmed by being immersed in it daily.