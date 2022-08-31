INSTITUTE, W.Va. — Students and faculty from West Virginia State University gathered Friday morning to celebrate the life and legacy of Katherine Johnson, an alumna of the school, on what would have been her 104th birthday.
Johnson, who died in February 2020 at the age of 101, began attending West Virginia State at 14, when — as a Black woman — she was unable to pursue further education in her native Greenbrier County. Four years later, she graduated from the school with degrees in both mathematics and French.
In the 1960s, Johnson’s work in mathematics put the first American in space and later on the moon.
“Katherine knew a secret, and that secret is the power of education. Education is the great equalizer,” said Ericke Cage, president of West Virginia State University. “I tell students this all the time — education is something no one can take from you.”
Friday’s celebration took place in the Katherine Johnson plaza on West Virginia State’s campus, where the “human computer” is immortalized with a large, bronze statue. To Samantha Groom, a student at West Virginia State who serves as president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Nu Chapter, the physical tribute to Johnson on campus is a reminder for all to reach for “excellence.”
“Katherine Johnson, to me, she embodies excellence — specifically Black excellence and Black woman excellence,” Groom said. “She paved the way for not only Black women, but all women. She showed all of us what is possible and what we can accomplish.”
Four years ago, when the statue was dedicated to Johnson a day before her 100th birthday, Patricia Wilson was there watching.
“It was an amazing day, and you could feel the love for (Johnson) by looking at the hundreds of people who were there,” said Wilson, who serves as chairwoman of the school’s education department and as a graduate adviser for Alpha Kappa Alpha.
While the statue serves as a physical reminder to Johnson’s legacy, her name and work are also honored through a scholarship in her name for young women in the field of STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and mathematics.
Three students — Zimren Dixon, a junior studying computer science; Ammy Mwasambu, a sophomore studying mathematics; and Makeyah Spaulding, a junior studying chemistry and pre-med — were honored with the scholarship Friday.
Mwasambu, who is from Kenya and who plays on the West Virginia State women’s soccer team, said receiving the scholarship was “a great honor.” She didn’t know about Katherine Johnson or her achievements before coming to West Virginia State. Learning of Johnson and becoming a part of that legacy, she said, has been a privilege.
“It shows it doesn’t matter where you come from, the color of your skin, the language you speak,” Mwasambu said. “We can all accomplish great things.”
This was both Dixon and Spaulding’s second year receiving the scholarship. Dixon said she’s proud to have a part of Johnson’s legacy in her background as she pursues her future.
“It’s always going to be there, on my resume, a part of what I am able to do, and I will be able to think of what (Johnson) was able to do in her time,” Dixon said. “It’s inspiring, and I’m proud to always have this as a part of my story.”
