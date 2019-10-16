INSTITUTE, W.Va. — West Virginia State University (WVSU) will host its annual Yellow Jacket Open House beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, in the Ferrell Hall Auditorium.
“Our annual Yellow Jacket Open House is a perfect opportunity for prospective students and their families to visit West Virginia State University and explore our distinguished academic programs, engage with faculty and students, and become familiar with our student life and engagement activities and learn about our history and traditions,” Jameelah Means, director of the Office of Undergraduate Admissions, said in a news release.
During the event, prospective students and their families will hear from a panel of current students about their experiences at WVSU and share why their journey “Starts at STATE.”
The program will feature presentations about the admissions process and requirements, financial aid and scholarship options, and student life and engagement activities. Throughout the day, onsite admissions decisions will be made for freshmen and transfer students who would like to enroll at WVSU for the fall 2020 semester.
Also during the open house, Yellow Jacket Student Ambassadors will provide guided walking tours of campus.
All Open House participants will receive free tickets to attend the Oct. 19 WVSU vs. Urbana University football game. Kickoff is set for noon at Lakin Field at Dickerson Stadium.
Register for the Yellow Jacket Open House online at wvstateu.edu/OpenHouse.
For more information about the Yellow Jacket Open House, contact the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at (304) 204-4345 or (800) 987-2112, admissions@wvstateu.edu.