Virus Outbreak Vaccine Louisville

A vial of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at University of Louisville Hospital in Louisville, Ky., on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

 Timothy D. Easley | The Associated Press

CHARLESTON — West Virginia will see a slight increase in Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccine doses as it continues its pause of Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

An increase of 5,340 combined Moderna and Pfizer doses will be part of the state’s allocation this week, U.S. Sen Joe Manchin’s office said last Wednesday. That comes to nearly 98,000 total first and second doses.

“It is very important for you to know there has been nothing but rave reviews about the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines,” Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday. “We will continue to have those vaccines available to you. We’re not going to slow up on our vaccination events.”

West Virginia health officials say they haven’t received reports of the rare blood clotting condition that led U.S. authorities to recommend a temporary halt on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine usage. So far, there are only six known cases nationwide of the clotting issue out of over 7 million people who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

