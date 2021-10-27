CHARLESTON — West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 4.6 in September, the lowest rate since August 2008.
Total unemployment grew 1,200 over the month and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,100 to 36,000, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement.
Scott Adkins, acting director for WorkForce West Virginia, said 765,000 West Virginians were in the workforce in September, up about 1,900 from September 2019, prior to the pandemic.
At the height of pandemic shutdowns, state unemployment reached 15.6% in April 2020, he said.
However, Sean O’Leary, senior policy analyst with the West Virginia Center for Budget and Policy, said Wednesday the unemployment numbers are misleading because they do not account for the nearly 14,000 people who have left the labor force since February 2020 and are no longer counted in employment figures.
“A part of the reason for West Virginia’s falling unemployment rate is workers leaving the labor force and no longer being counted as unemployed,” he said Wednesday. “The state’s labor force fell from 805,700 in February 2020 to 768,100 in April 2020. By December 2020, it had recovered to 796,000, but has been flat for most of 2021, and started declining in recent months. It has fallen by 4,100 since April, including 900 in September.”
O’Leary concluded, “Overall, the labor force is down 13,900 workers since February 2020. If those workers were still counted as unemployed, the state’s unemployment rate would be 6.2%.”
Employment gains included 700 in mining and logging, and 700 in construction. Among the job declines were 1,100 in education and health services, 500 in manufacturing, 500 in leisure and hospitality and 300 in financial activities.
