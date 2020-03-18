West Virginia passed legislation in 2002 requiring the state to expand access to preschool education programs in order to make pre-kindergarten available to all 4-year-olds in the state by the 2012-13 school year. The state’s preschool program, called West Virginia Universal Pre-K, is available in all 55 counties. West Virginia requires that a minimum of half of the programs operate in collaborative settings with private Pre-K, child care centers or Head Start programs in order to facilitate the expansion of the program.
Cabell County has offered the program for several years, working with the school system’s collaborative partners to provide an enriching and quality Pre-K program for the county’s youngest students. Nearly 50 classrooms in programs throughout the county provide a range of experiences based on the West Virginia Board of Education’s early learning standards.
— Photos by SHOLTEN SINGER