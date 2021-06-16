WINFIELD — There were some big waves on the Kanawha River this past weekend as jet skis and ski boats zoomed through the water at Winfield.
The additional river traffic was part of the Winfield Watersports Weekend on Saturday, June 12, and Sunday, June 13, at the Winfield Boat Ramp.
The event began with a safety seminar to prepare for the summer on the water, followed by beginner stand-up-paddleboard lessons, waterski and wakeboard exhibitions, novice paddle races for kayaks/SUP/canoes, and paddling and tubing sessions.
GenerationPutnam hosted a rubber ducky race to benefit the Backpack Buddies organization.
For those who worked up a hunger and thirst on the water, food and treats were available from Buster’s Blazin’ Grille, Fairways, and Crafts of the Coal. Bravo DJ Live emceed the weekend.
— The Putnam Herald