COTT DEPOT — DLP Real Estate Capital has announced the $43 million acquisition of Wexford Village at Devonshire Apartments, a multifamily community located in Scott Depot, a thriving submarket of Charleston.
The sale was brokered by Charles Wentworth, senior vice president of Colliers International.
This major acquisition marks DLP Real Estate Capital’s first footprint into The Mountain State, according to a news release.
Wexford Village is comprised of 340 units in 14 buildings, ranging in size from 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom (810 sq.ft.) to 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom (1,320 sq. ft.) apartments. The property has enjoyed exceptional monthly rent growth in the past year (total income in July 2019 is 7.9% higher than July 2018). Putnam County has experienced a 2.1% population increase since 2010, and no new planned developments means fewer options on the market for a prospective tenant, driving up occupancy levels.
Residents enjoy an amenity package among modern, spacious floor plans. The property includes a resort-style swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center, widescreen movie theater, dog park, tennis court, billiards parlor and more.
Constructed in two phases (2008 and 2016), Wexford Village presents an attractive value-added opportunity in Phase I of the community by upgrading to stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and updated cabinets, aligning it with finishes present in Phase II of the property.
“We are thrilled to add the community of Wexford Village to our portfolio,” Founder and CEO Don Wenner said in the news release. “While this Class A property will offer a full suite of luxury amenities to all of its residents, we recognize that there is pent-up demand for high-end interiors, which we will be investing in providing to our current and future residents.”
Putnam County has a long history of successfully attracting global business and industry leaders, such as Toyota Manufacturing, a $1.4 billion plant facility with plans for enlarging and increasing its workforce. Wexford at Devonshire is less than 20 minutes from the plant and is one of only two Class A multifamily residences within a 15-mile radius. The school system includes three national Blue Ribbon schools and 16 West Virginia Schools of Excellence. The property is located just south of the highly traveled Teays Valley Road corridor, near major highways.
DLP Real Estate Capital is a leader in the single and multi-family real estate sectors of brokerage, investment management, asset management, property management, construction, and private lending. DLP RE Capital leads and inspires the building of wealth and prosperity through the execution of innovative real estate solutions. DLP generates consistent returns and results for its investors and partners and gives back through its foundation. The family of companies includes DLP Capital Partners, DLP Direct Lending Partners, DLP Real Estate Management, DLP Realty, Brite Homes, Alliance Loan Servicing, and Alliance Property Transfer.
DLP Real Estate Capital has over $800 million in assets under management and has closed over 14,000 real estate transactions totaling more than $3 billion. DLP has been ranked in the Inc. 5000 fastest growing companies in the U.S. for seven consecutive years, has earned the top spot eight years in a row for REAL Trends American’s Best Realty Professionals List in PA and NJ, and was recognized by The Wall Street Journal and REAL Trends as the No. 1 team in Pennsylvania and New Jersey for five consecutive years for sales.