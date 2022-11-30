The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

IMG_0415.jpg

Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia in Buffalo, West Virginia, has been awarded the 2022 Ibis Award from the Wildlife Habitat Council.

 Submitted photo

BETHESDA, Md. — The Wildlife Habitat Council has awarded the 2022 Ibis Award to Toyota Motor Manufacturing, West Virginia in Buffalo, West Virginia.

The Ibis Award recognizes a WHC-certified program that has demonstrated resiliency of spirit and advancement of conservation despite unforeseen or unique challenges.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.