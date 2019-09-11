SOUTH CHARLESTON - On Sunday, Sept. 1, the WVICL (West Virginia Interscholastic Cycling League) kicked off its mountain bike racing season at Little Creek Park in South Charleston.
Members of the Kanawha River Wildcats represent Kanawha and Putnam counties and include middle school and high school student athletes who are enrolled in private school, public school and home school.
The goal of NICA (National Interscholastic Cycling Association) and WVICL is to build strong bodies, strong minds, strong character and strong communities through cycling. This program gets kids outside and on bikes.
If you would like to know more about the league for your daughter or son, visit www.westvirginiamtb.org or email head coach Mia Fox at Mia@westvirginiamtb.org
- The Putnam Herald