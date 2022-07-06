HUNTINGTON — Funeral services for Hershel “Woody” Williams began early Saturday morning with a procession from Huntington to the state Capitol in Charleston.
Williams, a West Virginian who was given the Medal of Honor for his actions during the Battle of Iwo Jima, died Wednesday morning. The 98-year-old was the last living recipient of the award from World War II and spent his last decades as a Cabell County resident.
White Marshall’s job Saturday morning as Patriot Guard Riders ride captain was to lead his pack of motorcyclists safely to the Capitol and to celebrate the life of Williams.
“I’ve had the privilege to meet Williams several times. He’s always been a jolly guy. ... He never acted like he was better than others or a hero, but he sure was,” said Marshall, 70, of Willard, Kentucky. “We honor everyone — from a private to a man like Williams — it’s a real honor to be able to do this for such a hero.”
Patriot Guard Riders, according to its website, is a volunteer-based nonprofit that ensures dignity and respect at memorial services honoring fallen military heroes, first responders and honorably discharged veterans. Marshall has been the ride captain for the Eastern Kentucky Guard for eight years.
Over 150 motorcycle riders were driving throughout the procession with the same mission — honoring the life of Williams.
The procession traveled U.S. 60 through Ona and Milton before getting on Interstate 64 at exit 28.
Just like the Patriot Guard Riders, Williams spent a majority of his life giving back to veterans.
After finishing active duty service, the Woody Williams Foundation was created to help assist veterans and Gold Star families who have had loved ones dies in service. Since its formation, the foundation, along with Williams, has established 104 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments, with more than 71 additional monuments underway.
“The Woody Williams Family and our Foundation would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support,” the Foundation said in a statement. “We ask that everyone to continue to share your remembrances and tributes to our founder and visionary, Woody Williams.”
Visitation at the Capitol was open to the public Saturday for Williams, who is the third person to lie in state there, according to a spokesperson from Gov. Jim Justice’s office.
West Virginia Sens. John E. Kenna and Robert C. Byrd were the first two to lie in state at the state Capitol. Kenna was a Senate member of the old Capitol in January 1893. Byrd, who served as a U.S. senator for more than 51 years, died in June 2010.
Visitation continued on Sunday at the rotunda. Sunday afternoon, a team of U.S. Marines carried the casket out of the Capitol Building, around the south steps, and placed it into a hearse on Kanawha Boulevard. Marines conducted a flyover directly above the Culture Center.
A service at the Culture Center conducted by Pastor Chuck Harding followed.
At the conclusion of the service, guests joined Williams’ family at the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument adjacent to the Culture Center, for a wreath-laying ceremony and a performance of “Taps,” as well as a 21-gun salute.
Burial will be private for the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family will accept memorial contributions to the Woody Williams Foundation, 12123 Shelbyville Road, Suite 100, Louisville, Ky. 40243.