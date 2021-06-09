The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Williamson, Daniel

Daniel Williamson

 Submitted

LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Daniel Williamson, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 29.

While at WVSOM, Dr. Williamson received the Ronald P. Billips Memorial Scholarship.

Williamson earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, in 2014. He is a 2010 graduate of Princeton Senior High School in Princeton, West Virginia.

Williamson is the son of Dennis and Debbie Williamson of Hurricane. He is married to Julianne Bal.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.