LEWISBURG, W.Va. — Daniel Williamson, D.O., graduated from the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine with a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree on May 29.
While at WVSOM, Dr. Williamson received the Ronald P. Billips Memorial Scholarship.
Williamson earned a bachelor’s degree in biology from West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia, in 2014. He is a 2010 graduate of Princeton Senior High School in Princeton, West Virginia.
Williamson is the son of Dennis and Debbie Williamson of Hurricane. He is married to Julianne Bal.