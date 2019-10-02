Ty Moore rushed for 214 yards and four touchdowns as Williamstown dismantled Buffalo for a 37-7 prep football win Friday night in Williamstown.
Moore scored on runs of 14, 8, 5, and 44 yards in helping the Class A No. 8-ranked Yellowjackets pile up 349 yards on the ground.
Brayden Modesitt completed 5 of 12 passes for 62 yards and a TD, and rushed for another 67 yards on nine carries for Williamstown (4-1).
For Buffalo, Jackson England hit on 5 of 12 passes for 43 yards — including a 16-yard scoring strike to David Whittington — but threw two interceptions. Williamstown outgained the Bison 411-53.