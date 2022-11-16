Melissa, a Winfield resident, was scrolling Facebook one day recently and came across a post by the Putnam County CVB that caught her eye.
“Holiday Display Contest,” the post was titled.
The contest, which began on Nov. 1, called for businesses in Putnam County to spread holiday cheer by decorating their public-facing windows or facades.
Melissa is a treatment plan coordinator at Warnick and Semder Dentistry, and she immediately was intrigued by the contest on behalf of her employers.
Warnick and Semder opened offices in Winfield and Hurricane in 2012 and 2017, respectively (there is also a St. Albans location).
Melissa, who has been employed by Warnick and Semder for three years, knew that her office would be interested in anything that meant participation and investment in community.
“Our doctors and staff have all done community outreach in our three office locations,” Melissa says, “with things like ‘Give kids a smile,’ Dental Health Month in the elementary schools, and local sports and dance teams’ sponsorships.”
She adds, “This contest is another great way to reach out to the community and to get our name out there.”
Melissa learned that the registration process for entering the contest was both free and easy; she simply followed the link on the Putnam County CVB’s Facebook page to sign up.
Kelli Steele, executive director of the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau, designed the Holiday Display Contest to be straightforward to encourage local businesses to participate.
“Any time we have people competing in a fun way and doing it for the betterment of the county — beautification — everyone enjoys it, both community members and visitors alike,” Steele says.
One of Steele’s goals as county tourism director is to brainstorm as many ways as possible to bring visitors into Putnam County.
“We want to help promote anything that might attract visitors to Putnam,” she says. “Putnam County offers a lot of outdoor activities, but winter slows a lot of that down. We look for ways to entice people to come here during low visitation times.”
At the Putnam Chamber of Commerce’s last visioning summit, increasing social recreation activities — especially during the holidays — was one of the important goals discussed, according to Steele.
“We want to make Putnam County a holiday destination,” she says. “A place where folks can enjoy unique, whimsical, magical experiences.”
Some of these experiences already exist in Putnam County.
“We have Yuletide in the Park at Valley Park, and the City of Hurricane sponsors a snowman contest downtown and a residential house decorating contest,” Steele recounts. “We also see pop-up shops during the holiday season, wreath-making workshops and more.”
She continues, “We wanted to fill in the gap where we could to help grow additional holiday cheer in the area.”
Thus, the Holiday Display Contest, which is primarily for local businesses, was born.
Melissa at Warnick and Semder could not be more excited. She is not willing to divulge her decorating plans quite yet, though.
“Our designs will be simple yet beautiful for the Christmas season,” she says. “I’m not ‘in it to win it.’ I’m in it to have fun and hope that other Putnam County businesses will do the same.”
Steele hopes so, too.
“This is the first year for the Holiday Display Contest in Putnam,” Steele says. “We hope that it will become an annual event here.”
Any business in Putnam County with a public-facing building (with or without windows) is eligible to participate in the free contest. Registration continues through November until Thanksgiving morning, by which time all participating businesses must have completed their decorations.
The window and building displays must be holiday-themed and family friendly without overt business promotions.
“In early December, a panel of neutral judges will choose one winner based on visual impact, creativity, and craftsmanship,” Steele explains. “By mid-December, the winner will be announced on social media.”
While every business that participates in the contest will receive a small thank-you gift, the first-place winner will receive a $200 Visa gift card along with a window decal to place in the business’ window.
“Watch our social media accounts,” Steele notes. “We will post addresses online so that community members can drive around to view the participating businesses’ holiday display. What a great way to spread some holiday cheer!”
Melissa can’t wait.
“I think that other businesses in Putnam County should participate to light up the community for the Christmas season,” she says. “I think it brings the community together and shows that we care about it by lighting it with all our displays.”
You can view the holiday-themed displays at Warnick and Semder at both the Hurricane location (3495 Teays Valley Road) and the Winfield location (176 Valley Street). If you want to register your business in the Holiday Display Contest, you may do so on the Putnam County CVB’s Facebook or Instagram pages.