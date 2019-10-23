WINFIELD, W.Va — The Winfield Boat Ramp and Dock upstream of the Route 34 bridge in Putnam County closed to the public on Oct. 18 to allow crews with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources to replace the concrete launch ramp.
Boaters and pedestrians will not be able to use the ramp and courtesy dock for approximately four weeks during construction.
“We understand this is an inconvenience for people who use the facility,” Zack Brown, assistant chief of the Wildlife Resources Section, said in a news release. “However, the DNR wants to ensure the facility is properly constructed so that it will serve the public for many years to come.”
The replacement will be done under the contractor’s warranty at no additional cost to the state, according to the Division of Natural Resources.
The boat ramp and dock project was just recently completed, with construction on the $1.6 million project having begun in August 2018. The four-acre site features enough space for two boaters to launch at the same time. There is also a 50-space parking lot in which to park their vehicles.
During the repairs, boaters and pedestrians may use the city of Winfield’s launch ramp east of the site for fishing, kayaking and paddle boating.