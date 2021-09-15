CHAPMANVILLE — Something had to give.
When winless Chapmanville faced winless Winfield on Friday night at Chapmanville somebody had to come out on top.
That team was the Winfield High School football squad, which defeated Chapmanville, 28-24. in a see-saw game at Chapmanville Regional High School’s Tiger Stadium as the Generals secured their first win of the season.
Winfield (1-2) snapped a 10-game losing skid with the win.
The Generals went 0-6 last season and had dropped their last two games of the 2019 season, including a playoff game loss to Fairmont Senior.
Winfield’s last win was a 49-0 victory at Scott on Nov. 1, 2019.
“We didn’t win a game last year,” said a happy Winfield coach Craig Snyder after the game. “We only played one Cardinal Conference team last year and that was Poca and we had to play them twice. Our last game we won was 2019 over Scott. I’m glad we won tonight. It’s early still, but I think we match up better against Double-A teams and teams in our conference. We have a lot of weaknesses as a team but I think we got better tonight. The turnovers didn’t help us but I’m proud of my guys. I’m proud that we didn’t quit.”
Winfield quarterback Brycen Brown tossed three touchdown passes in the win, two of them to Carter Perry on strikes of 34 and 49 yards.
The 49-yard TD pass to Perry with 4:11 left in the third quarter, put the Generals up for good, 28-24.
The fourth quarter was scoreless but Winfield had to hold on for the win.
After a Caleb Whitt interception of Brown late in the third, Chapmanville (0-3) drove the ball to the Generals’ 33-yard line but turned the ball over on downs.
The Tigers fumbled the ball away and later lost ball on downs at midfield with 2:05 left.
Winfield was then able to run out the clock.
The first TD strike from Brown to Perry put the Generals on top 7-0 with 7:13 to go in the first quarter.
Winfield was able to stop the Tigers on a goal line stand at the 1-yard line but later Chapmanville was able to take an 8-7 lead with 8:12 left until halftime as Eli Pridemore picked off Brown and raced in for a 23-yard touchdown. QB Brody Dalton passed to Adam Mullins on the two-point conversion.
The Tigers made it 16-7 with 4:02 remaining until the half as Dalton ran in for a 10-yard keeper. He connected with Mullins again on the two-point conversion.
The Generals inched back to with 16-14 with 11 seconds left until halftime as Bryson Tate scored on a 2-yard touchdown run.
Winfield regained the lead, 21-16, with 10:27 to go in the third quarter as Brown fired a 26-yard TD pass to Ian Cottrell.
Then it was Chapmanville’s turn as Dalton ran in on a fourth-and-goal play from the 1-yard line. Dalton then tacked on the two-point conversion run as the Tigers were back on top, 24-21.
That’s the way the game stayed until the Brown to Carter winner.
“(Chapmanville) Coach (James) Barker did a good job controlling the game with his unbalanced counter stuff,” Snyder said. “That’s our weakness. We are not big up front and they have a little bit of size. They did a good job and controlled the game. Hats off to Coach Barker. That was a perfect game plan.”
Winfield used its patented single wing, misdirection offense but it was the passing game that seemed most successful.
“I can’t run the single wing as much as I used to because we are just not that big up front,” Snyder said. “We used to be bigger, so we use kind of a gap scheme thing. We made some plays in the passing game.”
It’s back to the drawing board for Chapmanville, which lost for the sixth time in its last eight games going back to last season.
“I’m proud of my guys. We played two games in a week,” Barker said. “We had two starters one, including a running back (Kohl Farmer) who was out due to quarantine issues. We found out about that Thursday night after practice. Our guys showed great fight and great grit. We are close and I think our kids can see that. Hats off to Winfield. They had one more play than we did. That’s the story.”
Winfield leads Chapmanville 19-3 in the all-time series which dates back to 1950. The two teams did not play each other last season. The Generals have defeated the Tigers in four out of the last five meetings.
Chapmanville is scheduled to return to action next Friday night at Nitro in a 7 pm kickoff. Winfield hosts Wayne next week at 7.