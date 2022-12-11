WINFIELD -- The annual Christmas parade in Winfield, West Virginia, is a relatively new tradition.
Mayor Randy Barrett remembers well one special moment from that first parade back in 2014.
“What I remember the most about that first year was a girl who was riding a big horse with a Grinch costume on,” Barrett says. “That sure was a show stopper.”
The Winfield Volunteer Fire Department, under the leadership of Chief Tony Gillispie and Assistant Chief Jarrod Summers, have been responsible for beginning several Christmas traditions in Winfield: the annual parade, Breakfast with Santa (which has been on hold since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic), and drive-by Santa visits.
“The WVFD drives Santa Claus through the subdivisions,” remarks Barrett. “They put a schedule out early enough so that families can know when to look for the fire trucks to come by their homes. They drive by at dark, playing Christmas music and giving out candy canes. It’s an awesome night.”
The Winfield parade has also become a special event in Winfield over the years. Every year it has grown and been tweaked to improve it even more.
One of the tweaks this year is the parade route itself.
The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17, with lineup and judging to begin at 5 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for Best Decorated Horse and Best Decorated Float. The route will start at Winfield High, travel northbound on Winfield Road (Route 817), and then turn onto Garfield Street, ending at the Winfield Community Center.
Various local organizations will participate in decorating floats and vehicles, and the Winfield High School Marching band will perform holiday tunes.
Of course, the climax of the evening will be when Old Saint Nick arrives on a green-and-black WVFD fire truck.
Following the parade, children and adults are invited to gather at the Winfield Community Center to take pictures with Santa and enjoy hot chocolate and cookies provided by the WVFD.
“We are expecting the parade to finish at about 6:30 and Santa is going to be at the shelter at the Community Center at that time,” Barrett explains. “Winfield Baptist and Methodist churches will be on hand with goodies like hot cider and Rice Krispie treats.”
The City of Winfield will be keeping the crowd warm and full. Firepits will be available for folks to enjoy and s’more kits with sticks will also be provided by the city.
“The city is paying for the supplies and the churches may ask for a donation for things they are doing for Christmas,” Barrett notes.
The Christmas parade in Winfield is made possible this year thanks to a variety of organizations, from Winfield Fire & Rescue, to the city to area churches to small businesses like Get Hooked, which is coordinating the activities at the shelter.
“Any time when different organizations come together for good and bring the community together, there is always something to celebrate,” Barrett said.
Although the Winfield Christmas parade is a relatively new institution, it is one that is growing deeper roots in the community with each passing year.
If you would like to apply to participate in the Winfield Christmas parade or want updated information about the event, check out the City of Winfield or Winfield Fire & Rescue’s Facebook pages, reach out via Facebook messenger, or call Jarrod Summers at 304-993-7336.