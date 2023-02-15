The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINFIELD — At the next meeting of the Winfield City Council, which will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey will share information and insights regarding the OpenGov software program.

OpenGov logs every expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds allotted to municipalities and counties. According to an April 2021 Logan Banner article, West Virginia was to receive at least $4 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Of that sum, approximately $677 million was to be allocated to local governments, including municipalities and county commissions.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.