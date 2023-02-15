WINFIELD — At the next meeting of the Winfield City Council, which will start at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 21, West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey will share information and insights regarding the OpenGov software program.
OpenGov logs every expenditure of American Rescue Plan funds allotted to municipalities and counties. According to an April 2021 Logan Banner article, West Virginia was to receive at least $4 billion from the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in March 2021. Of that sum, approximately $677 million was to be allocated to local governments, including municipalities and county commissions.
“I believe it’s a good program for residents to see where cities are spending their monies,” Winfield Mayor Randy Barrett said. “It’s 100% of our budget, in three accounts: a general fund for the city, a general fund for sewer, and ARP funds we’ve gotten from the feds. It states in there, by line item, every little vendor, all the way down to who’s paid to clean the town hall and sewer plants. Every dime in there is spoken for.”
Barrett said the City of Winfield has received two checks of ARP funds so far. “Both checks are right over $900,000 each year,” he said. “We’ve spent a little more than half on sewer and stormwater upgrades. We have under $400,000 left, and, I think, we have until 2026 to spend it.”
The mayor said stormwater and sewer maintenance and infrastructure work has been the primary expenditure for the ARP funds, and the city is not looking for frills for the remaining money.
“I told the council it’s for nothing fancy — it’s for infrastructure the city has had problems with for years and years. It’s expensive to fix. We spent right at $300,000 of that money doing stormwater repairs. We think we’ve done pretty good jobs of managing the residents’ money.”
The OpenGov system enables residents to view the outlays for themselves, he added.
“I think it takes some time to get into it and use it,” Barrett said, “since it’s a computer system, and, in my opinion, it’s not the most user friendly right now. We’ve been working on it for months to get the information in there, months of tweaking it to get the information on it, but not more information than we thought was needed, such as a person’s name and address on a ticket violation.
“It’s been a process in itself to get it done, but that’s a good thing. Anybody that’s been in political leadership knows that some people are accused of stealing money, not being good stewards of the money.”
The program, Barrett added, “lets you know what we’re spending money on. Not too many people go out and actually watch it every day; some probably will, but not everybody. When it first comes out, it’s pretty detailed and goes back a few years. Every quarter, we update the site, but once we get everything done, we’ll probably do that monthly. It’s better to use than to have to come to city council meetings to figure out where money was spent.”
During his first term as state auditor, McCuskey led the development of the www.wvcheckbook.gov website, which allows anyone to track the state’s revenue and spending or find the individual salaries of state employees.
The city council will meet at the Winfield Municipal Building/Town Hall, located at 12474 Winfield Road in Winfield.
For more information about Tuesday’s City Council meeting, contact Winfield Town Hall at 304-586-2122.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.