WINFIELD — When Parkersburg native and longtime Winfield resident Ted Duty founded Kanawha Watersports in the summer of 2020, his goal was to get his community members out on the water.
“With it being the first summer of the pandemic, it was a terrible time to start a business,” Duty admits, “but we decided to give it a try. We really enjoy teaching people how to waterski, wakeboard, and tube and value providing an opportunity for folks to get out on the water.”
Duty has loved the water since he was a child, spending his summers boating and skiing on the Ohio River.
When he became a father of two, he taught his own children — as well as other people’s children — various watersports.
Now that his kids are grown, Duty and his wife are spending their retirement educating others on how to have family fun on the beautiful waterways of West Virginia.
In so doing, Duty has discovered others in the community with goals similar to his own at Kanawha Watersports: Appalachian Boarding Company and Rivers to Ridges Heritage Trail.
In fact, the Putnam County Convention and Visitors Bureau brought those three entities together so they could form a collaboration of sorts. And Winfield Watersports Weekend was born.
“The whole concept for Winfield Watersports Weekend started two years ago when we all started talking about what we would want to accomplish through an event of that kind,” Duty recounts.
Firstly, each of the organizations involved depends on community support and engagement in outdoor pursuits to survive and thrive. A watersports weekend would help them do that.
Secondly, Duty and the others hoped that a watersports event in Winfield would simply help more folks enjoy the water.
“The Kanawha River provides boundless recreational opportunities, but a lot of people miss out on that,” he says. “That part of the water near the Winfield boat ramp is one of the nicest parts of the Kanawha River because it is so scenic.”
The third goal of the collaboration had to do with the boat ramp itself.
“We wanted to showcase what the City of Winfield has done with the river,” Duty explains.
Winfield’s mayor, Randy Barrett, could get on board with that objective quite easily.
“That area is a result of years of work with buying land, demolishing buildings, building a park, and then the DNR constructing one of the premiere boat ramp areas in the state,” Barrett says.
The park adjoining the boat ramp contains a picnic shelter and a basketball court.
“With the City’s Community Center right in the middle of it all, it brings people in that have no idea what we have to offer,” Barrett says.
So with Mayor Barrett’s support, Duty and his colleagues planned and executed the first Winfield Watersports Weekend in the summer of 2021.
“This event had been discussed since the new boat ramp had been built but never really had any legs,” Barrett notes. “When Governor Justice gave the City of Winfield a grant like we get for the Putnam County Homecoming, I contacted Duty and the others and said we have some funds if we spend it before the end of June.”
The first Winfield Watersports Weekend was held the second weekend of June, and Duty deemed it a success.
“Last year’s event went really well, with 100 to 150 people attending,” Duty says. “We learned a lot.”
This year’s Winfield Watersports Weekend will be held June 10 and June 11, with a concert being held Friday night before the water activities commence on Saturday.
“Last year’s event turned out great,” Barrett says, “but I’m excited that this year we are kicking the weekend off with a free concert by the band ‘Blame,’ which is a classic southern rock and country group. We hope that there is a good turnout for this and that it will be the first of many concerts at the boat ramp.”
In addition to the free concert from 6-8 p.m. on June 10, food trucks like Jimmy Krack Korn, Saved by Grace BBQ, and Zules will be on site from 5:30-8 p.m.
“Friday night will be fun for the community and will provide folks an opportunity to register for Saturday’s activities,” Duty explains. “Kanawha Watersports, Appalachian Boarding Company, and Gunters Yak Shak will be set up that night so that participants can pre-register for paddle board races, kayak races, and water tubing, and/or can purchase rubber ducks for the Rubber Ducky Race.”
Ted Duty is looking forward to a long, glorious day on the water on June 11.
“The day will begin early — at 6:30 a.m. — for those who participate in the Kayak Fishing Tournament,” Duty says. “Awards for that tournament will be presented later in the day. Our next event after that is at 10, the Long-Distance Paddle/Race, which is 7.3 miles long.”
At 10:50 a.m., Mayor Barrett will lead the opening ceremonies at the boat ramp, and DJ “Hot Rod Grille” will begin serving up tunes.
The rest of the day will be packed with water activities that begin with watersports safety instruction and include waterski and wakeboard exhibitions and paddle board and kayak lessons.
Paddle Board/Kayak Novice and Experienced Races/Paddle Royale will also be held that day, with monetary awards being offered for first through third places.
One of the most highly anticipated events of the weekend is the 4:30 p.m. Rubber Ducky Race, which will benefit Backpack Buddies.
“For the Rubber Ducky Race, we dump rubber ducks into the Kanawha River and let the current carry them to the finish line,” Duty explains. “The winning ducks get half the proceeds of what is raised, and the other half goes to the Backpack Buddies program.”
Rubber ducks can be purchased ($5 for 1 duck or 5 ducks for $20) at the Winfield municipal building, Dairy Freeze, General Hardware, and Calvin Broyles Jewelers.
The evening will conclude with water tube and paddleboard rides on the river, with rentals running $15 per person or tube.
Barrett says he is excited for folks to make their way to Winfield on June 10 and 11.
“Any event a city can have to bring residents and nonresidents to your town is always good,” Barrett says. “We all hope that Winfield Watersports Weekend can be an annual event that gets bigger every year.”
That would make Ted Duty a happy man. Getting more people out on the water is one of his greatest aims.
“Come on out!” he presses. “There are a lot of opportunities out on the river that people don’t know about. Come out and have good time.”
To pre-register for novice races, visit the Appalachian Boarding Company Facebook page and use the registration link. For up-to-date information, visit www.winfieldwatersportsweekend.com. Parking for Winfield Watersports Weekend is free and available near the boat ramp.