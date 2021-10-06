For the second year in a row, the Winfield High School Golf team is the AA, Region IV Champions and headed to the West Virginia State Golf Tournament that began on Tuesday and continues today at Oglebay Resort Jones Course. Pictured, from left, are Assistant Coach Jessie Parker, Christian Dagostine, Andrew Johnson, Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid.
Winfield shot a team score of 224 to win the Class AA Region 4 golf tournament at Big Bend Golf Course last Monday, Sept. 27.
Jackson Woodburn and Stephen McDavid had the lowest scores for the Generals as they shot scores of 73.
