The Winfield High School Golf team won the Region 4, Class AA title at the Class AA, Region 4 High School Golf Regional Tournament on Monday, Sept. 28, at Riverside in Mason, West Virginia. Pictured, from left, are Andrew Johnson (freshman); Jackson Woodburn (freshman); Coach Dean Bowers; Emily Redford (senior) and Brian Dailey (junior).

 Courtesy of Jennifer Johnson

WINFIELD — After having to sit out for a couple of weeks due to high rates of COVID-19 in Putnam County, the school district got the yellow light — proceed, but with caution — and the Winfield High School Golf Team was able to participate in the Class AA, Region 4 High School Golf Regional Tournament on Monday, Sept. 28, at Riverside in Mason, West Virginia.

But they did more than just participate — they dominated, winning the Region 4, Class AA title, led by two freshman, Andrew Johnson and Jackson Woodburn.

