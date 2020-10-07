WINFIELD — After having to sit out for a couple of weeks due to high rates of COVID-19 in Putnam County, the school district got the yellow light — proceed, but with caution — and the Winfield High School Golf Team was able to participate in the Class AA, Region 4 High School Golf Regional Tournament on Monday, Sept. 28, at Riverside in Mason, West Virginia.
But they did more than just participate — they dominated, winning the Region 4, Class AA title, led by two freshman, Andrew Johnson and Jackson Woodburn.