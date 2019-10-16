Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamer of the Week to senior, Hannah Nunley and juniors, Emily Redford and Kenzie Parker of the Winfield High School golf team.
While junior golf in the state of West Virginia has seen a dip in participation in recent years, the Winfield High School golf team provides a glimmer of positivity with their strong program history. This year the team made it to the AA State Tournament at Oglebay Resort with the help of Kenzie Parker, Emily Redford, and Hannah Nunley filling out the team’s top 4 along with early season Gamer nominee, Chase Milbee.
While golf has historically been made up mostly of male athletes in the high school ranks, it is a breath of fresh air to see a team bolstered by promising young female athletes.
At the Sept. 30 Regional tournament at Big Bend, Parker fired an 89, Redford a 91, and Nunley a 101, which placed Winfield in the poll position to qualify for the state tournament.
Coach Kevin Robinson stated, “I have coached some of these girls since they were in 6th grade. They are very coachable and work on their weaknesses to improve. They have been a positive influence for the whole team and have earned the respect of the other players with their work ethic. It’s great to see three young girls taking up the game.”
All three girls have played for the high school team before but got the chance to play in the regional tournament for the first time this season. They all noted how nervous and anxious they were to be playing in a big tournament but were so relieved and excited when they shot the scores they did and were able to advance to states.
“We are all just looking to have fun at states and enjoy the experience,” Emily said. “It’s really cool that we all get to go together.”
When asked how each of the girls got into playing the game, each had different routes for finding their way toward golf. All three girls started playing the game somewhere between fifth grade and their freshman year of high school. Hannah got into the game because her friend’s grandparents owned a course and she decided to give it a try and has been hooked ever since. Both Kenzie and Emily picked up the game over time with family and noted how addicting the game can be.
“It’s so much fun. When you hit a good shot or get it on the green, it’s just such a cool feeling,” said Hannah.
Hannah, Kenzie, and Emily all excel in the classroom as well, sporting 4.2, 3.9, and 3.7 GPA’s respectively. During the offseason Emily spends her free time at the golf course. Hannah is the senior class vice president, a member of the National Honor Society, and secretary of the Beta Club. Kenzie is a member of the General Admission Show Choir and Key Club. While all three plan to attend college, Emily and Kenzie would also like to play golf at the collegiate level.
Jonah Skiles, MBA, is the Director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center and Potential Plus.