WINFIELD — “We would love to return to states and nationals next year so that we can show the world what amazing cheerleading athletes we have in the state of West Virginia.”
Thus says Natalie Zigmond, head cheer coach at Winfield High School, after returning from a history-making appearance at the UCA National High School Cheerleading Championship.
Winfield High’s cheer squad placed fifth in the Medium Game Day division out of the 36 teams competing at the event held in Orlando at ESPN Wide World of Sports.
In addition to representing their school and community well, Zigmond’s team accomplished several “firsts” for cheerleading in West Virginia.
“We were the only team in the state to place in the state cheerleading competition (performing a traditional style routine) and to qualify for Nationals (performing a Gameday style routine),” Zigmond says.
The WHS cheer team was also the first West Virginia team to place so high in the preliminary round (WHS placed first) that they skipped the next round and headed straight to the finals.
And with their fifth-place ranking at finals, the WHS cheer team made state history.
“We are so proud to be the highest-placing team in West Virginia history,” Zigmond says. “It’s an honor to show the nation what West Virginia teams can do.”
What high school cheer teams like these do in one school year, both on and off the mat, is truly remarkable.
“Cheering all home and away football games, boys’ basketball games, and girls’ basketball games while practicing two different types of competition routines takes a supreme amount of dedication and commitment,” Zigmond explains. “These girls also do community events, fundraise, and cheer for all sports for their school by making good luck posters, decorating locker rooms, and having state send-off celebrations and pep rallies to get the teams ready for the big game.”
Meanwhile, the cheerleaders must maintain certain GPAs to be eligible for the team.
“Academics comes first,” Zigmond insists. “It is important to us that they grow as students, people, and cheerleaders. We are proud of their positivity and desire to always improve themselves on and off the mat.”
She adds, “The personal and athletic advances of the girls, along with their passion for their school, community, and state, motivate us to coach cheerleading.”
Zigmond, a Huntington native and Marshall University grad, has been head coach of the WHS cheer team for the past three years. A mother of two, Zigmond has been passionate about cheerleading her whole life: as a four-year-old mascot, a high school and college cheerleader, and a coach of every level, from little league to collegiate.
“Cheerleading has given me so much through the years,” she says. “Cheerleading also teaches a number of lessons that are valuable to our girls’ development as students, citizens, daughters, and friends. In addition to teamwork, we are advocates of respect for our competitors, gratitude to our community, and support of our classmates.”
Supporting each other is something at which the 2022-2023 WHS cheer team has excelled.
“This team from the beginning was different — they loved each other and drove each other to be better every single day,” Zigmond recalls. “Their motto this year was ‘Dawg Mentality.’ Bring desire, attitude, will, and grind to everything you do.”
She continues, “If you watched this team at ballgames, community events, and competitions, that is what this team did.”
This year’s team was composed of eighteen cheerleaders and one mascot. Brittanee Anania of Scott Depot and Haley Browning of Madison were assistant coaches.
As Natalie Zigmond and her assistants reflect on this past season, they have much to be proud of with regards to how much their cheerleaders achieved for the school, county, and state.
“We love to represent our town, our school, and our state with pride,” Zigmond notes. “We are extremely grateful to our community for the financial support they pledged over the last two years to fund our national trips.”
Besides raising funds, preparing for the privilege to compete in the national spotlight involves a lot of work. Reflecting on score sheets from the last competition, watching other teams perform, creating and learning new routines, being good enough to qualify at the state competition.
The list could go on and on.
But Zigmond and the cheerleaders at Winfield High don’t shy away from hard work. In fact, they are all ready for the next challenge.
“We will begin our next journey this summer,” Zigmond says, “as we start practicing for the 2023-2024 season.”