CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Principals, counselors, and staff from 18 high schools across the state — including Winfield High School — are being recognized for their schools’ efforts to inform students of higher education opportunities after graduation.
The “Champion of College Access and Success” recognition awards are annually presented by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission to select schools that go the extra mile to help students and their families plan for college.
Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor for Higher Education, said staff at all high schools across the state are working diligently to help the state reach its goal of a 60% post-secondary education attainment rate by the year 2030; however, the schools recognized have exceeded expectations in helping their students understand what opportunities are available after high school.
“These 18 Champion schools have worked tirelessly to help students to prepare for a certificate or degree after graduation,” she said in a news release. “We must all work together to help young people pursue their academic goals, especially in this challenging time for our students, and ensure our state’s workforce remains competitive. I want to thank these schools for going above and beyond to help their students discover the many education and training opportunities they have right here at home.”
For high schools to be considered a Champion of College Access and Success, they must participate in three college-planning milestone events during the school year:
- College Application and Exploration Week
- Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) Completion Campaign
- College Decision Day Event
Each of these milestones has specific components to help college-bound students in West Virginia make the transition to college. The Higher Education Policy Commission, together with the Community and Technical College System of West Virginia (CTCS), provides financial aid and college application information, training and support to high schools, as well as event-planning assistance.
In 2018, Gov. Jim Justice set the goal to have 60% of the state’s workforce with a formal education credential beyond high school by the year 2030. That statewide campaign, known as “West Virginia’s Climb,” is a collaborative effort among the Commission and CTCS, the West Virginia Department of Education, WorkForce West Virginia, and the private sector.
For more information about Champions of College Access and Success and college planning events, visit the College Foundation of West Virginia’s website at cfwvconnect.com/champion. The College Foundation of West Virginia, the student services face of the Commission and CTCS, is a partner in West Virginia’s Climb. For more information about The Climb, visit www.wvclimb.com.