When Taylor Miller walks into a room, people take notice.
At 5 feet, 11 inches tall, Miller’s statuesque figure, coupled with her wide white smile, naturally draws people’s gaze.
Though the rising junior at Winfield High accepts the attention that her height elicits, it was not always that way; for a long time, she was embarrassed by her height. Miller tried to diminish herself around her peers and do what she could to not stand out.
That is no longer true.
Sixteen-year-old Miller now stands proudly at her full height, facing the world with confidence. That confidence is thanks, in large part, to her experiences in modeling and in beauty pageants.
“Pageantry has brought me a lot of confidence and has made me OK with being so tall,” Miller states. “It has also taught me other life skills such as public speaking. And it has taught me some about failure and how to learn from it.”
It was the confidence-building that drew Miller to pageants in the first place.
“Pageantry took my interest by the empowerment it gives to young women in my state and all over the U.S.,” she explains. “My interest in modeling grew over time as I kept seeing photo shoots on Josh Sharp’s Instagram page and wanted to be on his model team.”
So, in 2018, the young teen added modeling and pageantry to a schedule already filled with family, school, volleyball, Link Crew, and Key Club. Miller began modeling for Joshua Sharp Imagery and vying in local fairs, festivals and pageants.
Pretty quickly, she began racking up titles.
Miller earned and held the title of West Virginia Cupcake Festival Teen Queen until June 5 of this year. Currently she holds the title of Miss Teen West Virginia All-Star United States.
And in late July she will be competing again — on a national stage — more confident than ever thanks to the lessons that pageantry has taught her.
“I will be representing West Virginia in the All-Star United States Pageant held in Savannah, Georgia, from July 28-31,” Miller says. “This particular pageant promotes patriotism, healthy lifestyles and education, among other things. I’m looking forward to all of the events associated with the pageant, such as the riverboat dinner cruise, a historical tour, a scavenger hunt, and a gala.”
She adds, “Of course, the best part will be representing my school, county, and state in the interview and the on-stage competition.”
Miller has been preparing for the national stage for months, submitting scads of paperwork and buying lots of pretty outfits for all the pageant events.
As you might imagine, the cost of these purchases adds up quickly.
“To help offset the cost for my family, I’ve chosen to fundraise for nationals,” Miller says. “One way I have done that is by seeking sponsorships.”
She adds, “I am also doing a lot of community service right now, but that is an ongoing duty and privilege for me.”
In fact, pageantry’s dedication to community service is one of the aspects that drew Miller to it in the first place. While competing in pageants has increased her confidence in her own skin, it has also given her an outlet to show kindness.
Many causes have touched Miller’s big heart, so she is constantly engaged in giving back to the community in various ways. Filling the “blessing box” she established in Dunbar, which contains free nonperishable goods for folks to take, no questions asked. Gathering donations for Lily’s Place and Ronald McDonald House. Giving gifts of appreciation to front-line medical workers and making care packages for the homeless. Providing port pillows for the Cancer Center.
Some of the service projects have special meaning for Miller — the pillow project being one.
Last year, while Miller was ensconced in life — enjoying her family and friends, pursuing modeling and pageantry, dreaming of becoming an anesthesiologist — the unthinkable happened.
It wasn’t the global pandemic — although there was a pandemic and Miller’s education and life were certainly impacted by it.
The unthinkable happened near the beginning of said pandemic when Miller’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer.
Miller’s world was rocked as she became a rock for the parent who had always been a rock for her. Instead of her mom fixing her hair for a date or dance, she was shaving her mother’s hair when it started falling out. Instead of “coronavirus,” she was speaking the word “cancer” much more often in her household.
But as the months passed and chemotherapy appointments filled the calendar, Miller was finding strength and inspiration. From her mother.
“No doubt, my mom inspires me,” she says. “She is the strongest person I know. She has taught me so many things and shown me what it is like to be a fighter.”
Her mom’s fight became Miller’s fight, too. She used her newfound platform of pageants to raise donations to assist cancer patients. In early June, she shared her mother’s story with the West Virginia Breast Health Initiative board.
She attended the event with her mother, who, today, is cancer-free.
People will always notice when Taylor Miller enters a room. But she hopes that besides her height and beauty, they will see her confidence, kindness, and inner strength as well.
You can follow Taylor Miller’s journey on Facebook @Miss Teen West Virginia All-Star United States 2021 or on Instagram @missteenwestvirginiaasus2021. If you would like to donate to any of the community service projects mentioned above or to assist Miller in any way on her journey to the national stage, contact Miller via Facebook messenger.