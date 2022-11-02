The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

WINFIELD — In a crucial clash of highly motivated and highly ranked Class AA powers, the Winfield Generals battled to a 34-14 victory over the Scott Skyhawks in front of an intense and energized overflow crowd Friday night at General Stadium.

The Generals (8-1) relied on their strengths of smash-mouth rushing football, picking up 260 yards in the first half alone, but had to stave off a lightning-quick Skyhawks rally in the second half to come away with the win.

