WINFIELD — The Winfield Lions Club has joined the West Virginia Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway litter control program. On Saturday, Oct. 31, members of the club removed litter along Winfield Road, cleaning a two-mile section from Cannery Lane to the Winfield City limits.
Winfield Lions Club members collected 32 bags of debris, along with many large items including tires and even a child’s playpen.
“Our club is proud to add this environmental project to our service missions,” said Winfield Lions Club President Paul Redford.
“Not only does it allow us to be good stewards of the environment, it will improve the perception of the City of Winfield and this area of Putnam County for those traveling through this section of Route 817,” he said.
The Lions Club expressed gratitude to the owner and employees of Rick’s Place in Winfield, who have performed cleanup in this same area in the past. The club would also like to thank the City of Winfield Police Officer who was present during the parts of the cleanup to provide increased visibility and slow traffic while the cleanup progressed through the 55 mph stretch of highway.
Anyone interested in helping serve the community of Winfield through the Winfield Lions Club is invited to attend the club’s potluck dinner meetings at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month, located at the end of Main Street in Winfield, along the Kanawha River.
For more information about the Winfield Lions Club, email WinfieldLionsClub@gmail.com.