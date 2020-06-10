Huntington, WV (25701)

Today

Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.