HUNTINGTON — Being the best 0-6 football team in the state might be considered akin to being the best ballerina in Kenova.
Such bragging rights aren’t particularly impressive.
Winfield High School’s football team, however, was solid, despite losing all half-dozen games it played in 2020. The Generals said they think the experience will benefit them this season, which begins at 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Hurricane.
“We lost John Covert and that’s a big loss, and we have a new quarterback,” Winfield coach Craig Snyder said. “Other than that, we’re in really good shape.”
Covert, an all-state linebacker, is a big loss. He signed with VMI. As for the quarterback, the Generals looked at competitors for that job during a 7 on 7 event Thursday at Huntington High.
Snyder coached his team up during breaks in the action.
“There were some plays that they made that we need to make,” Snyder said after Winfield scrimmaged Boyd County. “We have to be the ones who make those plays.”
COVID-19 caused a juggling of the schedule in 2020. The Generals played just two Cardinal Conference games, both against powerful Poca, losing 42-14 and 13-7. Winfield also lost 59-28 to Class AA state champion Fairmont Senior, 31-3 to Huntington High, 23-17 to Hurricane and 10-0 to Point Pleasant. The Generals were competitive in most of those games, an encouraging sign for this season.
“I’m ready to get back after COVID and get back to something normal,” senior defensive back Carter Perry said. “I’m hoping to (win more than last year). Last year was different because we didn’t get to play everyone on our schedule. We were just looking for game to get to play some football. Getting back to normal, we’ll see what we can do.”
Thursday’s 7 on 7 was more of the same for Winfield. The Generals faced larger programs in Boyd County, Huntington High and Spring Valley, as well as Ohio Division VI regional finalist Fairland, Kentucky Class A playoff team Raceland and West Virginia Class A playoff team Tolsia.
“It’s good competition,” Snyder said. “We’re excited to see what we can do this year.”
The schedule this year features home games with Herbert Hoover, Wayne, Sissonville, Nitro and Point Pleasant. Road games are with Hurricane, Chapmanville, Logan, Poca and Scott.
Perry said he and his teammates have a plan.
“We’re going to have fun, be with the guys and do what we can to make memories,” Perry said.