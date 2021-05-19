HUNTINGTON — Chance Dixon of Winfield has been named Welding Student of the Year by the Robert C. Byrd Institute.
Dixon earned seven industry certifications from the American Society of Welders and the American Society of Manufacturing Engineers, as well as his associate of applied science degree in welding through RCBI’s nationally recognized manufacturing career skills programs. The programs are offered in conjunction with Mountwest Community & Technical College and Southern West Virginia Community & Technical College.
Dixon secured employment with Cenergy of Milton before he graduated. He and other RCBI welding and machinist graduates earned more than 100 degrees, certificates and national certifications, RCBI officials announced during graduation ceremonies May 6.
“We are proud to educate the highly skilled workforce needed by manufacturers in our region, as evidenced by the fact that once again the majority of our graduates secured employment in their chosen fields before graduation,” Charlotte Weber, RCBI director and CEO, said in a news release. “To continue to meet industry needs, we encourage young people and those looking for new careers to consider these in-demand fields.”
The other Welding Technology graduates are Cody Daniels, Evan Hunter, Shannon Jordan and Christian Loughran, all of Huntington; Alex Linz of Milton; John McCloud of Culloden; and Collin Stevens of Kitts Hill, Ohio; and Samuel Eplin of Barboursville earned a one-year certificate. These graduates also achieved 23 national certifications from AWS, ASME or both, which means their skills meet industry vetted standards for various types of welding.
Machinist Technology/CNC students earning associate of applied science degrees are Marc Hallett, Matthew Leitch and Kurt Zabel, all of Huntington; Craig Bird of Hurricane; Steven Maynard of West Hamlin; John Murray of Prichard; Derick Lyons of Hatfield, Kentucky; and David Thornsbury of Welch. These graduates also earned 49 industry credentials from the National Institute for Metalworking Skills, which means their skills meet industry established standards.
Earning one-year degree certificates in Machinist Technology are Hayden Curnutte, Gregory Null and Charleston Pauley, all of Huntington. These students also earned nine industry credentials from NIMS.
The RCBI Welding Technology and Machinist Technology/CNC and programs offered in the Huntington region are enrolling now for fall term. For more information, visit www.rcbi.org/career-skills or contact Carol Howerton at carol.howerton@rcbi.org or 304-781-1680.