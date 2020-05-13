On the bright side, Winfield had no seniors on its softball roster entering this season, meaning the entire team will be back in the fold — barring injury or transfers — once play begins next season.
But in trying to gain footing in the always rugged Class AA Region 4 race, a young Generals team is missing a crucial year of experience and development.
While Winfield doesn’t have to say goodbye to anyone, a group of seven freshmen that will likely be pivotal for the future of the program never got a chance to say hello on the prep level.
“It’s tough, nothing replaces regular-season and postseason reps, you can’t get that back,” Winfield coach Steve Hensley said. “Hopefully we can get a three-week period at some point in the summer, but we’re not even sure what that’s going to look like. It’s one week at a time, one month at a time.”
The Generals were solid a year ago, going 20-11, and would have had a big part of their nucleus back. Included in that were junior pitchers Elyssa Medley and Faith Gaylor, as well as sophomore utility player Kennedy Dean, who earned a first-team All-State spot in her rookie year last season.
But while 20 wins are nice, especially in a region that has historically been one of the toughest in the state, it wasn’t good enough to compete with the likes of Nitro and Sissonville, which played for the Section 1 title a year ago with the Wildcats eventually advancing.
Both of those teams will return plenty of talent next season as well, with Nitro losing just one senior. So despite being talented, how do the Generals begin to start narrowing the gap between themselves and the top of the section without games being played?
“To be honest, I’m not sure I have a great answer for that,” Hensley said. “I think we’re just going to hopefully get out there as soon as we can and fit the pieces together the best we can and see how that goes. As far as experience goes, hopefully the older girls can provide that.”
Medley and Gaylor have logged innings in the circle since their freshman seasons and Hensley said the team’s rotation would have been bolstered this season by three freshmen — Maci Boggess, Kristen Hensley and Georgia Moulder.
Lola Baber returned for her sophomore season after starting a year ago at catcher, as did junior Kenzie Hale, who started at first base a year ago. Sophomore Laney Machado also started most of last season in the outfield.
Hale, Medley and Gaylor account for the entirety of Winfield’s junior class, meaning 13 of the Generals’ 16 players on the roster were either freshmen or sophomores this season.
“It will be nice to get this team back,” Hensley said. “The ninth and 10th graders are going to lose a year there, which is tough from a reps and experience standpoint. And there’s some concern that they’re not going to be in softball shape when we do get them back. They’re working out the best they can.”
In Dean, Winfield has a bona fide middle-of-the-lineup slugger to build around as she slugged eight home runs and 10 doubles while hitting .368 a year ago. Even more advantageous is the sophomore’s positional flexibility. Hensley said Dean could play nearly every position in the field if need be and, as she grows and matures, Division I prospects could become a reality.
“She’s an athletic kid that can play anywhere for us,” Hensley said. “Colleges are looking at maybe playing her in the outfield. By trade she’s a catcher, and she’s probably one of the best kids we have in the infield. As she gets a little older and grows into her overall skill set, then she probably goes to a whole other level. She’s a very good hitter, very knowledgeable of the strike zone and understands the game as well as anyone we have.”
Clearly, all involved are navigating uncharted waters in terms of the lost season and the resulting fallout. As talented as Dean is, and as promising as the young group may be, a lot will ride on Hale, Medley and Gaylor in terms of guiding the future of the Generals’ program. And though it won’t be this year, whenever the team does get back together, its leadership will be paramount.
“Just the experience is the big thing with them,” Hensley said. “They’ve played for two years and been there and they can help provide that steady leadership, that’s the key. I think Faith is very steady in her leadership and demeanor and being what the girls look to. She’s a girl that can stabilize you and get you through a lot of the rough stuff. If she can continue to do that, that’s really going to help us.”