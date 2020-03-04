WINFIELD, W.Va. — For the first time in three years, the Winfield girls high school basketball team can call itself champion.
The Generals used their typical stifling defensive tactics to force 19 turnovers and Z.Z. Russell helped push the game out of reach in the second half of a 78-57 win over the Nitro Wildcats in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 1 championship game Friday night at Winfield High School.
“Tonight was a huge night for us. We came in super focused. It’s really difficult to beat a team three times in a row, especially when you’re looking at Nitro who has been improving all season,” Winfield coach Kelsey Spang said. “One thing as a team we keep focusing on is that every game we play from here on out is our biggest game of the season.”
The visiting Wildcats hung close in the opening minutes of the game, while they were still able to break the Generals’ full-court press and spreading the ball around as each of their first three buckets came from different players.
Mara McGrew had given Winfield and early lead with her only made shots of the game — a pair of 3-pointers in the first two minutes — and a short scoring run pushed the lead to six by the end of the first period.
In the early going, it was clear the Baylee Goins was going to have an impact on the game. Coming off a 44-point performance in a win over Wayne in the semi-finals, the junior scored 10 of the first 14 points for Nitro and had a dozen at the break.
Winfield countered Goins’ scoring early with the Hudson twins, Emily and Lauren, each of whom scored 10 points in the first half. The duo ran the show underneath the basket, controlling the glass and combining for four blocked shots before the intermission.
The Wildcats adjusted, keeping the ball outside of the paint in hopes that lanes would open up to the basket, but they did so to no avail, prompting a 12-2 run to begin the second quarter.
“Our goal was to get to the basket with the ball and we settled for too many jump shots. We had opportunities with layups and instead of driving and trying to draw a foul we settled,” said Nitro coach Pat Jones.
The defensive effort sent Nitro into a scoring drought of more than five minutes before they scored seven straight to trim the deficit to nine with fewer than two minutes remaining in the second quarter, but the Hudson sisters put a bow on the first half by scoring eight points while the Wildcats managed just a free throw before the break.
“It’s torture,” said Jones of Winfield’s defense.
“We come in and focus on one and someone else gets us. We focus on the guards and the bigs get us.”
Much to his displeasure, they didn’t let up in the second half.
Holding a 16-point lead, the Generals emerged from the locker room just as focused and intense as they were when the entered. Russell scored 11 points in the third period and finished with 29 for the Generals. She was the beneficiary of several fast-break and transition buckets because of unselfish play from her teammates, but she still made those shots when it mattered the most. As she saw it, the whole team came out hot in the second half and when that happens, Winfield is hard to stop.
“We feed off of each other. When we’re all in tandem, it makes it a little rough on the other team,” Russell said. “We knew we couldn’t let up in the second half, if we did, they were going to bring themselves back into the game.”
The Generals held their largest lead with 3:21 left in the third quarter after scoring 15 straight to open up a 57-26 lead but then things began to open up for the visitors. Over the next five minutes, Winfield made just one shot from the field and the Wildcats cut the deficit by a dozen one minute into the fourth quarter.
Goins scored or assisted on each of Nitro’s 17 points in the third quarter and scored a game-high 39. Still, her effort put the deficit back to 16, but Russell again had an answer. Taking matters into her own hands, she made four straight buckets and extended the lead back to two dozen for the home team. She scored 21 of her 29 points in the second half.
“That’s something that Z as a player is able to do. Take the ball in her own hands and just go,” Sprang said. “She’s not afraid and has a confidence about her that not only sets herself up to do great things on offense but she enables other people to do so as well.”
Winfield will play host to the Logan Wildcats in Thursday’s Regional co-final game. A win would give the Generals their first state championship berth in three seasons. Logan was defeated by Lincoln County in the Class AA, Region IV, Section 2 championship game, 46-44.
NITRO 12 10 17 18 — 57: Goins 39, Ward 4, Collier 4, Elkins 4, Carroll 4, Lancaster 2.
WINFIELD 18 20 23 17: Russell 29, Emily Hudson 16, Doss 13, Lauren Hudson 12, McGrew 6, Moore 2.