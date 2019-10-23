Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s Female Gamer of the Week to junior Ava Hall of Winfield High School soccer team.
Ava has been a strong contributor for the Lady Generals soccer team not only this season, but also in her career at Winfield. Hall has been a three-year starter on the varsity squad.
Coach Jade Smith is proud of what she has been able to accomplish thus far with still another year to contribute to the Generals.
“Ava is well above her years when it comes to her knowledge of the game and vision on the field. She has exceptional skills at this level,” stated Coach Smith.
Hall has scored 13 goals and has had four assists on the season, despite dealing with an injury causing her to miss time on the field.
When asked about her success this season Ava said, “I have focused on being more mentally tough and have worked really hard on the fundamentals of the game.”
Hall attributes her team’s accomplishments to her coach. “She has been having us work on possession, technical work and passing sequences this season and it has really helped,” said Hall. Winfield is 14-5-1 on the season with 10 shutouts as of Oct. 20. The Generals are currently 3rd in the AA/A state rankings with their eyes on winning the state championship.
Ava has been playing soccer since she was five. Her favorite part of soccer is the competitiveness and being part of a team. Hall also plays competitively for West Virginia Futbol Club.
Club coach, Erika Duncan, stated, “She is a very dangerous striker and player with excellent technique. Coach Duncan raved about how Ava has a drive to succeed that is like no other and she is very coachable. When asked about who inspires her, Ava gave credit to her parents always being there for her, encouraging her, and coaching her along the way. She feels they have played a big part in her success.
Ava is a 4.0 student and is involved in her church, Key club, lunch buddies, various community service activities, and Pilot, a leadership program. Hall plans to pursue a career in dentistry and hopes to play soccer at the collegiate level.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and Putnam Herald.
Hannah Bailey, B.S. Athletic Training and RevvedUp Fitness Coach.