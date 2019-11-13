Teays Physical Therapy Center Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s male gamer of the week to junior John Covert of the Winfield High School football team.
By finishing the regular season 7-3, the Generals finds themselves back in the AA state playoffs. John has been a key cog in the team’s game plan all season long. As a fullback on the offensive side of the ball, Covert has rushed for 1,096 yards and 22 touchdowns. On Oct. 25, Covert carried the ball 15 times for 110 yards and a score in the 54-13 win over Nitro. One week later, on Nov. 1, he had arguably his best offensive performance of the year with 189 rushing yards and 4 TDs, all in one half of play in the 49-0 victory over Scott. Covert also managed all 3 of Winfield’s scores in their disappointing regular-season finale loss (55-20) to Mingo Central and added 72 yards on the ground. On the opposite side of the ball, Covert anchors the defense from the linebacker spot and routinely leads the team in tackles as he’s done since his freshman campaign.
When asked what has been different this year as a contributing factor to his stellar play, Covert gave credit to Winfield’s strength and conditioning coach, Terina Gardner.
“I think she’s really helped us a lot physically and mentally. She’s made us tough mentally by having us become comfortable being uncomfortable. Most of our team has really improved their strength in the offseason as well with 15- to 20-pound muscle gains. It’s been huge for us.”
Head coach Craig Snyder had glowing remarks for Covert as well. “John is an excellent football player and also an excellent leader, as he is one of our captains as a junior. He has started at linebacker since his freshman year in 2017 and he was our leading tackler back then, too. His effort drives everyone. The other guys look up to him because he works as hard as anyone I’ve ever coached.”
Since beginning organized football at the C-team level of midget league, Covert has found a love for the sport. In choosing between offense and defense, John claims that he prefers the defensive side of the ball and trying to shut other teams down. Regarding his personal goals heading into the end of the season, Covert noted that he wanted to get his team back into the playoffs (accomplished) and see just how far that opportunity could take them. Coach Snyder added that this team has a very good chemistry and hasn’t let their few losses carry over past that particular week.
John gains his inspiration from his parents, whom he credits for instilling a work ethic and high moral character in him, but also his older brother A.J., who showed him what it’s like to give everything you have to accomplish something you want. He likes to help with the Winfield Midget League and has worked with the Alzheimer’s Association that his mother helps to run. John is an excellent student, boasting a 3.8 GPA through two and a half years of high school. His future plans are yet to be determined, but he is optimistic about where his path will lead him.
Jonah Skiles, MBA, is the Director of Fitness Operations at Teays Physical Therapy Center and Potential Plus.