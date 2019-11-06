Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald are pleased to present this week’s female Gamers of the Week to seniors Julianne Pauley and Peyton Fronhapfel of the Winfield High School soccer team.
The Winfield girls’ soccer team has been a force to be reckoned with for much of the past decade. With a total of five-straight state championships (4 in AAA and 1 in AA) coming from 2012-2016 and state tournament appearances on either side of their titles, it’s clear that the lady Generals have been a dominant side.
However, the past two seasons have seen Winfield make exits in the semifinals of the state tournament, leaving them title-less since 2016. The senior scoring duo of Julianne Pauley and Peyton Fronhapfel look to put an end to the streak of slightly-too-early exits with another state title this season.
Pauley and Fronhapfel have led the Generals to an 18-5-1 record and clinched another berth in the final four with their 3-0 win over Williamstown on Oct. 29. In the victory, Pauley scored a goal and assisted on another, while Fronhapfel also added a goal of her own. These goals brought their season totals to 24 (Pauley) and 19 (Fronhapfel) respectively.
New head coach Jade Smith, a former standout for the Generals, has put an emphasis on skill work for her girls and the results are evident.
While Winfield does not seem to have the dominant goal scorer of years past, they have produced a well-balanced attack with beautiful play through the midfield and forward attacking positions. Pauley and Fronhapfel lead the charge for the beautiful brand of team soccer the generals are putting together.
Smith commented on her senior attacking options noting, “Julianne can score on demand and is the quickest girl we have on and off the ball. Peyton can score and distribute as well from the midfield and puts together beautiful crosses and shots from outside of the 18. The two of them together are devastating, and the bond they share on the field is amazing.”
Pauley commented on the season, saying that this year has been different from years past with Smith taking over as their new coach. “We have been working skills in practice a lot more and that has allowed us to be crisper with our passing and overall offensive flow, while still maintaining the conditioning and fitness levels that have led us to success in the past.”
Both girls have played since they were very young and have been working tirelessly for many years to be a part of the Winfield soccer program.
“Being a part of this team is like joining a family and it’s become a really important part of my life,” said Fronhapfel.
Both girls won state titles as freshman members of the 2016 team but expressed that they would love to go out as seniors with one more championship to book end their high school careers.
“That’s the ultimate goal,” said Pauley. “Not looking past any opponent we face is very important, but ultimately we would love to win another one since we were unable to do so the past two years.”
Both girls are inspired by family members to go and play their best. Peyton noted that her mom is the person who motivates her to perform to the best of her abilities, while Julianne is inspired by her older sister Jordan who won four state championships with Winfield and currently plays for the University of Dayton. Each girl is also a successful student boasting between a 3.8-4.0 GPA and are focusing on studying forensic science in Peyton’s case and either criminal justice or nursing in Julianne’s at the collegiate level.
Please look for other local high school athletes to be named in next week’s female Gamer of the Week Sponsored by Teays Physical Therapy Center, Inc. and The Putnam Herald.