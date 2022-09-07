It was an emotional week for the Herbert Hoover community and football team after Huskies freshman girls soccer player Leah Strickland was tragically killed in an automobile accident on Wednesday night coming back from a game.
Two days later, Hoover took the football field at home against Winfield in front of an emotional Elk River community at Joe Eddie Cowley Field and seemed stagnant, not scoring a single point in the first half and trailing 13-0 at halftime.
Hoover battled back to take the lead in the fourth quarter, but a long touchdown drive late by Winfield allowed the Generals to earn a 19-14 victory.
Before the game, the Hoover girls soccer team was on the sideline and a moment of silence was observed. Both teams’ bands combined as one, and all throughout the area other schools student sections wore the school colors of the Huskies, including their rival, Sissonville.
“This week was very tough,” Hoover coach Joey Fields said. “We didn’t come out like we should but give credit to Winfield. Our guys are hurting in the locker room but they showed a lot of fight in the second half and fought back.”
Hoover didn’t lose a regular-season game last year but has dropped its first two games of the season to fall to 0-2. Winfield is now 1-1.
In the second half, Hoover finally showed life after Winfield fumbled on back-to-back offensive possessions. The Huskies got on the scoreboard with 2:04 left in the third quarter on a 22-yard touchdown pass from Dane Hatfield to Levi Paxton to cut the deficit to 13-7.
In the fourth quarter, Hoover continued to build momentum, taking the lead 14-13 on a 38-yard touchdown pass from Hatfield to Paxton on fourth-and-4 with 9:13 left in the game.
Winfield, though, had an answer, orchestrating an impressive game-winning drive, going 75 yards on 14 plays, chewing up 7:45 off the clock.
All 14 plays were on the ground, and with the game on the line, Winfield faced a fourth-and-goal at the Hoover 1-yard line. Quarterback Brycen Brown plunged in from a yard out to give the Generals a 19-14 lead with 1:10 left.
“That last drive was awesome,” Winfield coach Eddie Smolder said. “I’m just glad we didn’t fumble the ball. Our guys are capable of putting together drives like that. The bottom line though is when it came down to crunch time, we made plays and took it down the field. We punched in it when we needed to.”
The Huskies had one final chance, and a 15-yard completion to Paxton and a 30-yard pass to Sam Kee gave Hoover the ball at the Winfield 17-yard line with 29 seconds left. Hatfield attempted a pass to Paxton but it was intercepted by Logan Howell to seal the win.
“We went tight man, got some pressure, and the defense made a play when they needed to make it,” Smolder said. “Big players make big plays in big games. Logan works his butt off for us and made a big play when it mattered getting the stop near the end zone.”
While it was heartbreak for Hoover, it was jubilation for Winfield, giving Smolder, the first-year coach for the Generals, his first win.
“We wanted to win this game very freaking bad,” Smolder said. “I’m very proud of our guys, they earned it and deserve it. The first win is always the toughest to get as a player and a coach, and we got it against a very good team in Hoover.”
Smolder was saddened by what happened inside the Hoover community with the tragic death of Strickland earlier this week, but was also proud of his own program.
“It was a very sad and tragic thing that happened,” Smolder said. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Hoover community. I’m also proud of the Winfield community that we live in and the school we are a part of. The community deserved this win tonight.”
The combination of Hatfield to Paxton, who has committed to Marshall University as a kicker, was explosive all night for Hoover. Hatfield completed 13 of 18 passes for 186 yards and Paxton made 11 of the catches for 160 yards. The Huskies were missing their top two receivers to injury.
“Our receivers, all that we had left, caught a total of six balls last season,” Fields said. “We are down a lot of players and facing a lot of injuries. We are eyeballing the open week to get guys healthy. Levi was great tonight, and made a lot of big plays.”
Brown led the Winfield ground game with 92 yards on 13 carries. The Generals rushed 49 times for 211 yards as a team.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.