Herbert Hoover’s Marquise Walker (31) tackles Winfield running back Brayton Boggs (7).

 Chris Dorst | HD Media

It was an emotional week for the Herbert Hoover community and football team after Huskies freshman girls soccer player Leah Strickland was tragically killed in an automobile accident on Wednesday night coming back from a game.

Two days later, Hoover took the football field at home against Winfield in front of an emotional Elk River community at Joe Eddie Cowley Field and seemed stagnant, not scoring a single point in the first half and trailing 13-0 at halftime.

