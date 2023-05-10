The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

WINFIELD — In a major matchup of the top two seeds in Class AA Region 4 Section 1, the Winfield Generals took advantage of one Sissonville miscue to pull out an exciting 2-1 win Friday night in front of an enthusiastic packed crowd at Wymer Field.

The Generals (27-4) scored a run in the bottom of the fifth inning when senior Georgia Moulder, who had tripled, took home on a passed ball with two outs while Maci Boggess was batting. The run broke a 1-1 tie and gave the Generals the close win in the winners bracket.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you