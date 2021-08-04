Winfield High School sophomore Andrew Johnson won the 2021 PGA Drive, Chip, and Putt Boys 14-15 Tri-States Qualifier in Parkersburg, West Virginia, and will travel to Pennsylvania next month for the PGA Drive Chip and Putt Regional event.
Winfield High School sophomore Andrew Johnson won the 2021 West Virginia Junior Amateur — Boys 13-14 Division.
Courtesy of the West Virginia Golf Association
Winfield High School sophomore Andrew Johnson is all smiles after winning the 2021 West Virginia Junior Amateur — Boys 13-14 Division.
Johnson has had quite the summer. He was the youngest qualifier at age 14 for the 2021 West Virginia Open, and he most recently won the 2021 PGA Drive, Chip, and Putt Boys 14-15 Tri-States Qualifier in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He will travel to Pennsylvania next month for the PGA Drive Chip and Putt Regional event.
