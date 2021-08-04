The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Winfield High School sophomore Andrew Johnson is all smiles after winning the 2021 West Virginia Junior Amateur — Boys 13-14 Division.

Johnson has had quite the summer. He was the youngest qualifier at age 14 for the 2021 West Virginia Open, and he most recently won the 2021 PGA Drive, Chip, and Putt Boys 14-15 Tri-States Qualifier in Parkersburg, West Virginia. He will travel to Pennsylvania next month for the PGA Drive Chip and Putt Regional event.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.