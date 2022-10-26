The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With the end of the regular season looming, the Winfield Generals remain in high gear as they handily beat the homestanding Nitro Wildcats 63-10 Friday night at Nitro’s Underwood Field to move nearer to a high qualifying slot for the field of 16 in the Class AA state playoffs.

As has been the case nearly the entire season, the Generals (7-1, No. 5 in Class AA) took command of the game from the beginning and displayed yet another well-executed offensive performance. They amassed 568 yards using a mix of the rushing talents of senior running back Caden Beam and the passing talents of senior quarterback Brycen Brown.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.