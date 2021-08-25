Like a lot of Kanawha Valley teams last weekend, Winfield didn’t get to participate in its opening football scrimmage as a local heat advisory canceled several preseason workouts.
That’s what makes Friday’s second scheduled scrimmage all the more vital for the Generals — since they are still repping three players for the role of the team’s starting quarterback. Winfield is set to host Class AAA Spring Valley at 6 p.m. Friday.
Coach Craig Snyder still has to decide on how he’ll use juniors Brycen Brown and Cody Griffith and freshman Hayden Hinkle, all of whom are getting a look under center for the regular-season opener Aug. 27 at Hurricane. Friday’s scrimmage will be the only time the trio faces a live pass rush from opposing players in the preseason, though Winfield did hold an officiated intrasquad scrimmage last Friday after its scrimmage with St. Albans fell through.
Snyder acknowledged that Brown and Griffith are ahead of Hinkle in the pecking order, but still thinks Hinkle is “quite capable of running the offense” in a pinch.
“I’m definitely looking forward to [Brown and Griffith] playing with the same set in front of them,” Snyder said on Wednesday. “Honestly, right now I think they both play in that first game. If I played Hurricane tonight, I would start Brycen and tell Cody to be ready to go in at any series, because I’m anxious to see what he does when he competes against kids, because he’s quite a competitor, too.”
Brown, last year’s starter as a sophomore, had to absorb the playbook with limited preparation time because of all the COVID-19 delays in the 2020 season. Snyder said Brown has made great strides in a year’s time.
“He looks like a different kid from last year,” Snyder said, “especially from a decision-making standpoint. He’s just progressed so much.”
Griffith, who hasn’t played football since the seventh grade, gives the Generals a more mobile option at quarterback.
“Cody Griffith is truly a wild card,” Snyder said. “He has a good arm and runs around well. It’s just learning the nuances of being a quarterback. It’s just understanding the concepts of when we’re throwing the ball and when we’re running the ball. There’s cadence, there’s motion, there’s formation, the snap count, the exchanges with the back. Those are all things that are second nature to those other guys because they’ve played quarterback longer.”
St. Albans OK to go: St. Albans dealt with some uncertainty last weekend following a COVID positive case on the team. Athletic director Rick Whitman said nine players were held out for contact tracing.
However, the Red Dragons have gotten the green light to participate in Friday’s 6 p.m. home scrimmage against Sissonville at Crawford Field. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and school personnel have been in contact regarding the team’s status.
Coach Nick Watts, contacted earlier this week, wasn’t sure how many players might be missing for the scrimmage, since the team practices in different groups. Teams across West Virginia were encouraged to practice in smaller pods of players last season to perhaps lessen a potential COVID outbreak.
“It’s not exactly full pods,” Watts said of SA’s workouts. “We’re creating groups that are never going to interact. We still try to keep the guys as separate as we can get.”
Poca’s playbook: Poca fans might see some different-looking plays this season if for nothing else than the simple fact that Kennedy Award-winning running back Ethan Payne has moved on to Marshall after carrying the ball exactly 600 times in his four years.
With that in mind, Dots coach Seth Ramsey and his assistants have dusted off some of the other pages in their playbook.
“We joked all the time going into games that we wanted to run all of these different plays,” Ramsey said, “but we were fortunate that we didn’t have to run them all. A lot of things we could have been able to do, we just didn’t need to do.
“We’ll probably look more complex, a little more in depth than what we have been doing in the past. We’ve got a lot more option on the menu this year.”
Hurricane development: Hurricane was limited to six games last season by COVID, and had numerous hours of practice time canceled.
Senior quarterback Ismael Borrero was recently asked if he thought all of those missed opportunities to gain experience would hurt the development of the team’s younger players.
“I think a little bit,” Borrero said, “but our coaches have been super-more organized this year, and the energy’s just different.
“So I think like, in the summer, the younger kids who didn’t get a lot of reps last year, the coaches have been talking a lot with them and separate them more [from the rest of the team], giving them one-on-one stuff. I think they’re ready.”