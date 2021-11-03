ONA — Winfield got the sweep Saturday in Class AA in the West Virginia State High School Cross Country championships on the wet 3.1-mile course at Cabell Midland High School.
The girls got things started for the Generals in the opening race, which went off without rain. Rachael Withrow, individual runner-up a year ago, easily won this time in 20:04. Teammate Mariam Al-Soubi placed sixth in 20:47 to make the podium as well. They also had Sophie Brisco in 11th, Nikki Walker in 20th and Allie Germann in 35th for 72 points. Fairmont Senior was second with 100 and Wayne third with 112.
Wayne’s Olivia Williamson was fourth and Emily Williamson sixth.
For the boys, Winfield outdueled Frankfort to win with 46 points. Frankfort had 50 and Oak Glen 95. Winfield’s Brayden Marshall used a sprint down the home stretch of the Chris Parsons Track to take first in 16:24. He raced past Jacob Dowdy of Shady Spring (16:25) and Generals teammate Matthew Scheneberg (16:33). Winfield’s depth paid off as Justin Lipscomb was 12th, Tyler Weiford 13th and Jordan Reesman 19th.
“Go out; be steady; keep pushing,” Withrow said. “It’s nice to win. We were ranked No. 1 the last two years and lost. We really want this one.”
Generals girls coach David Bailey said they came through just like they did in the Region IV victory.
“The kids work so hard. We’ve got two that play soccer,” Bailey said. “The depth is valuable. Winfield rules. Great job. (I) told the girls they have to produce, and they stepped up.”
Marshall used that sprint the final 100 meters to win. He, Doughty and Scheneberg came onto the track bunched together. Doughty took the lead in the curve, but Marshall would not be denied.
“Top priority was run the hardest I could and place as high as I could,” Marshall said. “Saw the finish line and said go. Remind myself four-and-a-half years I’ve put in. A lot of work. On the track I wasn’t going to let anybody beat me.”
The team win proved special as well.
“This is the best group of guys I’ve met in my life,” Marshall said. “The best last 100 for me, close. Dowdy ran a fantastic race. He kept pushing us.”
Coach Shawn Anderson said his runners stepped up in tough conditions. Rain fell most of the day and kept making the course sloppy.
“I knew we’d have to run a great race to beat Frankfort,” Anderson said. “They’re defending champs. Told the kids, ‘Go run your race.’ I knew if all five would be on, run their best, we were capable.”
In Class AAA, University and Morgantown made sure championships returned up Interstate 79.
Josh Edwards won the individual title in 15:51 while battling heavy right. Three teammates made the podium in Rocco Devincent in third, Drew Zundel in fourth and Ryan Blohm in fifth on the way to 30 points. Jacob West placed 17th. Wheeling Park was second with 84 and Hurricane third with 92. The Redskins did not have Aaron Kidd, who was sidelined with COVID-19.
Edwards, who will head to Oregon after graduation, went out front early and pretty much coasted home.
“Got a little wet when I stepped to the line, then it started raining,” he said. “That’s cross country. Go out and race. Not big on plans. Things change on the course. I’m confident in myself, my capabilities. Nothing’s guaranteed.”
Morgantown’s girls had five of the top seven finishers with Irene Riggs first in 18:24 for 21 points. University was second with 89 and Cabell Midland third with 116. Rounding out the Mohigans are Lea Hatcher in third, Jennifer O’Palko in sixth, Sophie Renner in seventh and Amelia Summers in eighth for their third straight team win.
“Decided to start fast and see what happens,” Riggs said about her plans. “The main objective was bring the state title back. Coach (Michael) Ryan is a great coach. He dedicates his time. The hard work pays off. Three in a row — excited about that.”
For Cabell Midland, Emma Jenkins placed fifth in 19:41.
“Ran the best race of her career,” Knights coach Chris Parsons said.
In Class A, Doddridge had another battle with Williamstown in the girls and won this time with 34 points. Williamstown was second with 53. Katie Cottrill, who missed the regional meet, returned for Doddridge and won (19:37).
For the boys, Williamstown had been the class of the division all season and romped to victory again with 30 points. The champs dominated, with all five runners placing in the Top 10. Buffalo was second with 88 and Ritchie third with 89.
Aidan Scott of Wheeling Central paced the individual race, winning in 17:29 in the final race of the day and the course completely chopped up.
“Don’t give up now; almost done,” Scott said in a post-race interview.
Michael Cline of Wood County Christian was second and Patrick Reilly of Buffalo third.